Amazon presents from today, March 20, until next March 25thhis Spring Offering Festivalwith many titles at a steep discount.
These also involve the most recent games, as well as all the platforms available, but let's look at them together in detail. Before continuing, we remind you that the discount percentage is on the lowest price presented so far, and not on the base list price.
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at €35.99 – 40% discount for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! at €21.99 – 27% discount for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series
- Persona 3 Reload at €34.99 – 30% discount for PS5, PS4 and Xbox (here is our review)
- Persona 5 Tactics at €31.99 – 13% discount for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series
- Lies of P at €39.99 – 18% discount for PS5 (here is our review)
- Granblue Fantasy Relink (Day One Edition) at €47.99 – 15% discount for PS5 (here is our review)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn at €20.99 – 30% discount for PS4 and PS5 (here is our review)
- Octopath Traveler 2 at €31.99 – 16% discount for PS5 (here is our review)
- Sonic Frontiers at €22.99 – 39% discount for PS4 and Xbox One (here is our review)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 at €43.49 – 28% discount for PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch (here is our review)
- Tekken 8 (Day One Edition) at €64.99 – 13% discount for Xbox Series
- Star Ocean The Second Story R at €42.99 – 5% discount for PS5 (here is our review)
However, the offers do not end here, also involving many other Western titles, controllers, monitors and vouchers for PC titles. Find all the offers below linkwhile we wait for you in the comments section to find out what you will bring home this rich week.
