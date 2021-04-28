After months of persistently high coronavirus cases, New York City appears to have finally reached a tipping point. The second wave in the city is waning, half a year after it started.

This was declared Tuesday by the New York City Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Throughout April, virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths were declining, and epidemiologists attribute it to increased vaccination rate, in addition to the arrival of a warm climate, which attracts people to the open air.

Since a second wave peak of nearly 8,000 cases in a single day in January, New York City had an average of around 2,000 virus cases per day until last week.

Public health officials say that by July, if the city stays on its current trajectory, that number could drop below 600 cases a day, perhaps less.

But they also warn that uneven vaccination coverage it could lead to a situation where the virus persists in some corners of the city, but not in others.

Inhabitants of New York leave a vaccination center after receiving their dose against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Inequalities in vaccination

Manhattan, the district with the highest median household income, is far more vaccinated than the poorest Bronx, reflecting the distrust of vaccines in some parts of the city and highlights the long-standing inequalities in health care that the virus has exposed.

And there are signs that the pace of vaccines is slowing. So far, 52 percent of the city’s adults have received at least one dose.

“We cannot confuse progress with victory, and these next two months in particular are critical to our vaccination campaign and to our goals of reaching as many New Yorkers as we can,” Dr. Chokshi said in an interview Tuesday. .

“We are going to redouble our efforts with regard to thinking about access and further ensuring that the vaccine is as accessible as possible,” he said.

A vaccination center installed in an Islamic cultural center on Staten Island, in New York. Photo: AP

A long second wave

The second wave in New York has not been as severe as the devastating first wave that hit the city in March and April 2020. But epidemiologists and public health officials are surprised at how long it has lasted.

Since this wave started last fall, nearly 50,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with Covid-19.

The figure peaked in early January, with nearly 6,500 cases a day on average during the worst week. Then new infections began to decline, but stabilized at a high of nearly 4,000 new cases per day throughout March.

The case count was flat, but the epidemic was changing. Vaccines had arrived and the number of vaccines was increasing to tens of thousands every day.

But even as more people got protection, the virus became more transmittable. Two new variants were rapidly replacing other forms of the coronavirus. Both were significantly more contagious than last year’s virus.

Vaccines and new variants

Public health experts spoke of a tug of war between the variants and the vaccination campaign.

For a time, there was a stalemate. By the end of March, variants appeared to be increasing slightly and daily new cases appeared to briefly increase.

Then new case counts began to drop in early April, from nearly 4,000 cases a day at the beginning of the month to about 2,000 a day.

The seven-day positive test rate also declined and is now between 3 and 4 percent, according to city data. It’s the lowest since the fall, but still much higher than its low of 1 percent last summer.

Far from the end

More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients remain hospitalized in New York City, and the death toll in some days is still around 40.

Epidemiologists and city officials warn that the epidemic is not close to ending in the city, despite promising signs.

Hospitalizations have decreased faster for people 65 and older, a group prioritized for vaccines from the beginning, than for other groups.

But while some neighborhoods now have positivity rates of less than 1 percent, in others that rate is six or seven times higher.

“I feel good that we are beginning to see an effect of the vaccine on transmission here,” said Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the City University of New York School of Public Health.

“But we still have a long way to go, and there are so many New Yorkers and so many neighborhoods that are hardest hit by this pandemic that they are being left behind,” he said.

The hardest hit areas

Overall, Manhattan has a 1.5 percent positivity rate, and in some wealthy areas, the positivity rate has been below 1 percent for the past seven days.

However, the virus remains a significant threat in corners of the city like Sunset Park, Brooklyn, a mostly immigrant neighborhood where a large part of the inhabitants are Latino or Asian.

There, the positivity rate is still 6 percent.

Most contagious strains

The newer and more contagious forms of the virus, notably B.1.1.7., The variant first detected in Great Britain, and B.1.526, the variant first detected in New York, accounted for more than 75 percent. percent of cases analyzed in this city in the week beginning April 5, the latest data available.

There was also a small but worrying increase in the variant first detected in Brazil, which accounted for almost 3 percent of the sequenced cases. That’s particularly disturbing because in Brazil this variant has been shown to break immunity from a previous infection.

But in New York City, so far, it appears that the combination of pre-infection immunity and vaccine immunity has prevented a large spike in cases due to variants, like the one that hit Britain after the holidays. of winter. Cases in the city are now declining even as the proportion of cases that are variants increases. That is encouraging news for epidemiologists.

There was also positive news from laboratory studies showing that the two main vaccines used in the United States, Pfizer and Modern, they are effective against the New York variant, which is responsible for about 40 percent of new cases.

Accelerate vaccination

Last summer, in the months after the first wave, the daily case count reached less than 300 on average. Dr. Chokshi said he anticipated the case count would drop below 550 a day, a threshold the city set as a goal last year, for July.

However, to get there, public health officials say that should increase vaccination rates across the city.

Areas with low vaccination rates, they say, could allow localized sprouts, similar to those the city saw in 2019 with measles. For that reason, slow, person-to-person efforts to vaccinate people must take center stage.

In early April, it was not uncommon for 100,000 doses of vaccines per day in the city from New York. But the pace of vaccines has started to slow in the past two weeks. Distrust of vaccines is a significant factor. 45,000 doses were administered on Monday.

