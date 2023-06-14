Spring has left five tropical nights in the Region of Murcia, with lows above 20 degrees. The first was recorded on March 31 at the Archena and Totana measurement stations and on April 1, 26, 29 and 30 at other facilities of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The month of June began with the same behavior with which May ended, with maximum temperatures below normal values, especially abnormal on the 7th, and with minimum temperatures closer to normal values.

This is one of the most outstanding data from the balance released yesterday by Aemet, according to which May, with a rainfall of 127.8 liters per square meter, was the wettest month in at least the last 83 years in the Region of Murcia (that is, since 1940). The rains, especially in the second fortnight, gave spring a very humid character.

From March to May, the average total precipitation was 136.3 liters, 144% of the average value of the reference period. Thus, this quarter was the eighth wettest spring of the 21st century. The collected precipitation is equivalent to 43% of that expected for the entire year (315.2 liters).

See also The interim 'rookies' will pass a practical evaluation to continue on lists The rains in May, especially in the second fortnight, place this month as the wettest since 1940

The highest rainfall accumulated in Vega del Segura and the Northwest, with more than 200 liters. And Cehegín had the maximum rainfall, with 260. Where there was less rain was on the east coast, with between 60 and 70 liters.

The most important episode of the quarter was the one from May 17 to 31, with 80% of the precipitations. They were frequently accompanied by hail and reached locally very strong intensities, even torrential, on the night of the 22nd and 23rd in Cartagena. The daily maximum, 104.2 liters per square meter, occurred in the salt flats of Cabo de Palos, on May 23. The maximum in one hour, in Cartagena at dawn on the same day: 63 liters. And the highest in 10 minutes was detected in Alcantarilla, 19.7.

The hailstorms on May 13 and 19 in the municipality of Lorca stood out. And there was one snow day, on March 1, in Sierra Espuña, but none at the reference station of Cañada de La Cruz, in Moratalla. In a fact that had not happened since 2015.

Regarding temperatures, the quarter was extremely warm, with an average of 16.8 degrees and an anomaly of +2ºC. It was the warmest spring in the series, after that of 2006 (16.3ºC). The average of the maximums was 23.7 ºC, with an anomaly of +2.8 ºC, the warmest of the series. And The average of the minimums was 9.9 ºC, with an anomaly of +1.1 ºC, the second highest.

A palm tree falls in Santomera



This Tuesday, the rain returned with force to the Region. The Aemet issued a yellow level warning for rain and storm in Vega del Segura and the Altiplano. Around four fifteen in the afternoon, a spectacular downpour, with strong gusts of wind, swept over Santomera. The air knocked down the top of a palm tree next to the parish church, forcing the local police to cordon off the area, and a large branch in the courtyard of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario school. According to the website meteosantomera.es, 16 liters fell.