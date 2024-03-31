High temperatures are expected in Guadalajara and all Jalisco according to the forecast 10 day weather of the March 31 to April 10.

According to the National Metereological Service of the With water temperatures are expected on March 31 hot up to a maximum of 33 degrees and a minimum of 12 degrees.

April will start with a completely clear sky with temperatures of up to 33 degrees and a cool night with minimum temperatures of 12 degrees.

While for April 2 the same temperatures are expected, but with partly cloudy skies according to the With water.

April 3 is expected with partly cloudy skies, however, like April 4 and 5, temperatures will be 32 to 33 degrees maximum and 13 to 14 minimum.

Depending on the platform Meteoredstarting April 6 and until April 10, the sky will be partly cloudy.

However, this will not give truce to the heatas there will be very hot temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees maximum and 13 to 15 degrees minimum.