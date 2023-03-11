Home page World

Spring is coming to Germany – but probably not for a long time. The coming week will bring ups and downs in temperatures, with Monday in particular being very mild in many places.

Offenbach – April weather in March: On the night of Saturday (March 11), a cold front will bring snow to Germany again, on Monday the temperatures will climb to almost 20 degrees in parts of the country. This emerges from the current report of the German Weather Service (DWD). Graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net even predicts up to 21 degrees. However, spring will probably not last forever, as the next cold snap will occur on Wednesday.

Weather in Germany: cold snap at the weekend – spring weather on Monday

While sea air of polar origin predominates in northern Germany, humid and mild Atlantic air lies over the center and south of the country. The low temperatures in the north on Friday and Saturday are down to minus three degrees, snow is also falling at lower altitudes – in the Ore Mountains and in the Harz Mountains even more than ten centimeters.

The distinctive air mass limit over Germany ensures that the temperatures on Sunday in the south-west half rise to nine to 13 degrees. In the rest of the country they are between four and ten degrees. Although spring on the calendar doesn’t start until March 20th, the beginning of next week already brings spring weather – if only for a short time. On Monday, the temperature will rise to a mild twelve to 19 degrees, with southern Baden being the warmest. Up to 21 degrees can be reached on the Upper Rhine. Only in the very north of Germany did the temperatures remain below ten degrees at the beginning of the week. Overall it is overcast, but the cloud cover is loosening up occasionally. Lower Bavaria and the Alpine region in particular usually remain dry.

In the 10-day forecast of the DWD there is talk of an up and down in temperatures, on Tuesday it will be cooler again with seven to 13 degrees. The lows on Wednesday then drop to minus one degree, there may be individual snow, rain or sleet showers again. As early as next Friday (March 17), the spring-like temperatures will be back again: the maximum values ​​climb to eight to 17 degrees, the minimum values ​​are two to seven degrees in the plus range.

After snow and storms, spring is coming to Germany – if only for a short time. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

How will be the weather? DWD warns of hurricane-force gusts in parts of Germany

The DWD warns that on Friday (March 10) there may be storms in the form of hurricane-like gusts in the high areas of the Black Forest, the Alps and the Bavarian Forest. The gusts can reach speeds of 105 to 119 kilometers per hour.

Storm and gusts of wind are possible on the North Sea and in the southern half of Germany, sweeping across the country at over 50 to 89 kilometers per hour. At night there is also a low risk of ice in many places. There will be light snowfall in the Alps and in the eastern low mountain ranges.