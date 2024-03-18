The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomical and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, expected that the spring season will begin astronomically in the Emirates, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 20, at 07:07 am Emirates time, when the sun will arrive at the point of the vernal equinox, and will be perpendicular to On the equator, heading north towards the Tropic of Cancer.

Al-Jarwan told Al-Emarat Al-Youm, “With the beginning of the spring season, the length of the day is equal to the length of the night and the date of the “spring solar equinox,” where the sun is perpendicular to the equator, then the sun begins its apparent movement toward the north, and the sun begins to be perpendicular to the southern half of the island. Arabia during the period between April 24 and August 20, and will reach its destination deep in the Arabian Peninsula and reach the north on June 21 and 22, with the summer solstice.

At the beginning of this season, the pastures and fields are decorated, the leaves of the trees appear, the fruits are set, the planting of trees and seedlings is good, as well as the sowing of seeds of various plants, and honey is plentiful, while the second half of the season (which falls during the first week of May) is characterized by high temperatures. And summer wind activity (Al-Bawarih).

Al-Jarwan explained that with the beginning of spring and in spring evenings two hours after sunset, the stars of the Big Dipper, or the daughters of the Great Coffin, as the Arabs called them, shine above the northeastern horizon, and the stars of Leo are in the middle of the sky, while Gemini and Sirius descend from the center of the sky towards the west, and the star Suhail shines. Above the southwestern horizon after sunset, it descends towards the horizon in the middle of the season, and sets at the end of April, as well as the Thuraya, which sets about 10 days after Suhail sunset.

As for the weather features during the spring, Al-Jarwan said that the spring season is characterized by mild weather at the beginning, and the temperature is moderate with 18 degrees at the minimum and 32 at the maximum. The air gets hotter until the temperature reaches from 21 to 38 degrees in the middle of the season, and rises to reach at Its end reaches between 24 and 41 degrees, and the winds are northwesterly active and some storms blow, and the passage of air depressions (sarayats) or spring weather disturbances is possible, and their average during the spring season is about 15 mm, or 12% of the average annual rainfall.

The phenomenon of sea breeze and land breeze is active, to increase the difference in temperature between the sea and land, and what is known locally as the “Northern Forty” appears, which is active northwesterly winds that are prevalent during that period. Yesterday’s winds are sometimes active and raise dust, and the average speed varies. The highest speed is between 27 and 30 km/h.

Al-Jarwan pointed out that the season of tropical conditions (all types of tropical depression, tropical storm, tropical cyclone) begins in the northern Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, starting from the beginning of May to mid-July, and reaches its maximum during the month of June, with the average probability of at least one tropical cyclone occurring in the Arabian Sea. The Arab Sea every three years, and the number of tropical events that were classified as hurricanes and affected the Arabian Sea during the past 50 years has reached more than 25 hurricanes.