Genoa – Genoa in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia Primavera. The team coached by Alessandro Augustine they beat Primavera 1 leaders Torino in the quarter-finals. Rossoblù trailed by two goals after an hour of play, due to goals scored by Jurgens and Ansah: then the comeback with three goals scored in fifteen minutes. First De Benedetti, then Accornero for the 2-2, finally the overtaking is completed by the header of Lipani and by the penalty bagged by De Benedetti. Genoa, which next weekend faces Parma, their direct competitor for promotion, thus flies to the semifinals and awaits the winner of Fiorentina-Atalanta.

The technician is happy Augustine. “This victory is thanks to an extraordinary group, which knows how to suffer together and knows how to overcome moments of difficulty by demonstrating great strength. Results like this are important injections of confidence for the boys: when they manage to field quality with the right attitude, it becomes tough even for the first in the Primavera 1 standings”.

The next match in the league is against Parma: “The boys are and will have to remain very focused. We remain aware that we have to face this match a thousand per thousand. We cannot afford lapses in concentration”. Managing the large squad available is another important factor: “This is a beautiful and positive difficulty for a coach, because having so many players becomes a strength if everyone has something important to give. Especially when you have to make many close efforts, this becomes a fundamental factor for two reasons: to make it clear that everyone is important and to make everyone participate in our goal. Today all the players on the field have shown that they are an integral part of the group and this makes the team’s quality become extraordinary. You realize you have 25 players available and not just 11 players to take to the field. It was also fantastic to see that all the injured or disqualified players wanted to come with us to follow the match up close, a symptom of an exceptional group. And this can be seen on the pitch.”