Much of the rebound in the Spanish economy this year will depend on tourism. In the photo, a robot offers water to the visitors of Fitur. Luca Piergiovanni / EFE

Funcas has published a new edition this week from the Forecast Panel, which is a compilation of the economic forecasts of twenty institutions. The average GDP growth rates expected by these institutions for 2021 is 5.8%. There is no significant variation with respect to the “consensus” forecast of the previous Panel compiled in March —just a decrease of one tenth, highly influenced by the readjustment of forecasts of some panelist, and by a fall in GDP in the first quarter greater than anticipated—, the real highlight of the current one being the upward revision of the growth expected for the coming quarters.

This improvement in expectations is motivated by the acceleration in the rate of vaccination and by the positive evolution of the international economy, which is reflected in indicators such as the global PMI, which in April reached the highest level of the last decade, or the dynamism of international trade, which has already exceeded pre-pandemic highs. The rising cost of raw materials, as well as the shortage of microchips – to the point of paralyzing the production chains in many automobile plants – show that the world economy is clearly already at a turning point. Also the Spanish economy, for which the participants in this Panel foresee a growth close to 2% in the current quarter, which would accelerate to exceed 3% in the summer.

More information

The 5.8% forecast for the year as a whole can be classified as conservative: the risk that it remains below reality is greater than that it overestimates it. Important uncertainties still persist with respect to the behavior of key factors in determining the final result, such as the arrival of tourists or national consumption. Regarding the first, most of the participants in the Panel start from the hypothesis that around 40% of the pre-pandemic level will be reached in the summer, an assumption that cannot be said to be optimistic. With regard to consumption, there is a significant difficulty in making a prediction, since there is no way to estimate, due to the lack of precedents, to what extent spending will be driven by the huge bag of savings accumulated over the past year – and what it has probably increased in the first quarter of the current one. The average forecast of the panelists for consumption is a growth of 6.2%, which would imply the maintenance of a savings rate significantly above the average of recent years. The impression is that there is significant scope for further growth. If, for example, tourism were 10 points higher than the central hypothesis, and consumption grew one percentage point higher – none of which is ruled out – GDP could grow between seven tenths and one point more than is now expected.

With respect to next year, the uncertainty is even greater. The Panel’s arithmetic mean points to lower GDP growth than 2021, but the panelists are split half and half between those expecting higher growth and those expecting lower growth.

Finally, with regard to the public deficit, the average forecast is that this year it will stand at 8.5% of GDP, one tenth more than that estimated by the Government, although opinions are widely dispersed here. Most of the panelists expect a deficit equal to or less than that of the executive itself, as do some institutions such as the Bank of Spain or Airef. For next year, on the other hand, the forecast is clearly above the official one, with almost all the panelists lined up. The impression is that, although the objective for this year is realistic, the path described in the Stability Plan, which points to a continued decrease in the deficit to 3.2% of GDP in 2024, is implausible without significant structural adjustments.

Export vigor Exports of goods registered vigorous growth in March, both in real and nominal terms, and are already above pre-pandemic levels. Imports also increased sharply, although less than exports. Consumer goods led the way. The total trade balance accumulated up to that month shows a deficit of 3,300 million euros, less than half of that registered in the same period last year, although the non-energy balance presents a surplus of almost 2,000 million. World trade is in a strongly expansionary phase, reflecting the global economic recovery, which adds momentum to the national economy.

Maria Jesus Fernandez He is a senior economist at the Fundación de Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas).