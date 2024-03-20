Genoa – It's the day ofSpring equinox. And with the beginning of spring, Italy will see the comeback of the African anticyclone.

In Liguria, according to what Arpal reports in today's bulletin, good weather is expected until Friday 22 March with a prevalence of sun and modest clouds, then it will worsen with rain on Saturday, uncertain weather on Sunday.

On Liguria today, Wednesday 20 March, sunny day slightly disturbed by modest thickening on the Po Valley slopes. We read it in the Arpal bulletin. Weak southerly winds with coastal breezes and smooth seas. Maximum temperatures increasing, evening values ​​stationary or decreasing. Humidity on average values.

Thursday 21 March the arrival of a weak disturbance is expected which will reach the Alps and slide over the Balkans, touching our region. The morning will initially be clear but over the course of the hours disorderly clouds will gather, at times substantial in the interior of the central Levant. Weak southerly winds rotating from the north in the afternoon, coastal breezes. Sea slightly rough or locally rough in the evening in the west. Maximum temperatures falling. Humidity on medium-high values.

Friday 22 March, again according to Arpal's forecasts, the disturbance will move away and leave room for a temporary return of the anticyclone which gives us a sunny day, with modest accumulations in the morning on the Po Valley slopes and thin widespread veils. Weak northerly winds rotating from the south, coastal breezes. Slightly rough or locally rough sea in the morning in the west. Temperatures: daytime highs rising. Humidity on average values.