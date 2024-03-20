He spring equinox 2024 It happened early this morning March 20 in Mexicoone of the most important celestial phenomena in the world.

What does the spring equinox mean?

He spring equinox means the Start of Spring in it North Hemisphere and autumn in the southern hemisphere.

According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), the equinoxes They occur twice a year, when the center of the Sun's disk, in its apparent annual motion, crosses the plane of the celestial equator.

“In the northern hemisphere, the spring equinox occurs between March 19 and 21while the autumn equinox occurs between September 22 and 24,” he writes in INAOE.

The word “equinox” comes from the Greek words equus: equal, and nox: night. In the equinoxesday and night have the same duration, since they are considered midpoints of the Sun.

Furthermore, on these dates the Sun rises exactly in the east and sets in the west.

According to the Institute, the prehispanic cultures They had very precise knowledge of the apparent movements of the Sun in the celestial sphere and built horizon observatories.

When is the spring equinox 2024 in Mexico?

In Mexico the spring equinox 2024 It began at 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, according to the INAOE.

In addition, spring will last 92 days, 18 hours and 49 minutes according to the INAOE, as it gave It starts in the early morning of March 20 and will end until June 21, 2024..