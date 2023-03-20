Genoa – In 2023 the vernal equinox will fall on March 20 at 21:24 (UTC, coordinated universal time: Greenwich mean time), 22:24 Italian time. Equinox does not mean a whole day, but a specific moment of the day, different every year from the previous one. It can vary by several hours and is between March 19 and 21. The next date change will be in 2044, when the equinox will be March 19 at 23:20 (UTC). The previous date shift was between 2007, when the vernal equinox fell on March 21, and 2008, when it moved to March 20.

The vernal equinox is the moment in which the Sun, continuing its motion, passes from the southern celestial hemisphere (south of the equator) to the northern celestial hemisphere (north of the equator). The very etymology of the word reveals to us the meaning of this day, which from Latin literally translates as “equal night”: it is the moment in which in all places on our planet the length of the day is equal to that of the night.

Aries is the symbol of the vernal equinox, although its position in the sky has changed over time. In fact, from 1500 to 500 BC, at the time of the equinox, the day on which the ancient Greeks also started the year, the Sun intersected the constellation Aries along the celestial equator. Today the Sun at the equinox intersects the constellation of Pisces, in the so-called vernal point or gamma point, which is still called the Aries point. The Greeks in particular indicated the point of the year with the letter gamma (γ) because its shape recalls the animal’s head. In the same way, the autumn equinox which then fell in Libra was indicated with the capital letter omega (Ω), precisely because its shape can evoke the measuring instrument.

The weather forecast for Italy

The Mediterranean basin will begin to be affected by the flow of tropical heat from Tuesday. After an equinox with fast thunderstorms brought by a vortex in transit, Spring will explode over Italy – according to ilmeteo.it – ​​which in the days immediately following will bring heat, with mild temperatures for the period and atmospheric stability especially in the Centre-South. The heat will already be felt from tomorrow, on the northern plains and on the Tyrrhenian regions with peaks up to around 20°-22°C. After mid-week, Italy will be divided in two: the South is ready to enjoy some sunshine, while the Center and the North will have to deal with the classic ups and downs of early Spring, characterized by sudden clouds, scattered showers, some storm.