If you no longer know what to play and you are looking for a title to enjoy in the next few days, then this news will interest you. It so happens that currently, the spring offers have reached the Microsoft Store from Mexicoand thanks to this you will find very good games of Xbox at prices that you simply cannot miss. Here we leave you some of the most relevant discounts.

– Assassin’s Creed Mythology Pack – It goes from $3 thousand 184 MXN to $955.20 MXN

– Batman: Arkham Collection – Go from $1,547 MXN to $232.14 MXN

– BioShock: The Collection – Go from $1,207 MXN to $241.59 MXN

– Call of Duty: Vanguard Definitive Edition – It goes from $2 thousand 299 MXN to $1,609.30 MXN

– Borderlands Legendary Collection – Go from $1,249 MXN to $499.90 MXN

– Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection – Go from $1,599 MXN to $799.50 MXN

– DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass – Go from $499 MXN to $249.50 MXN

– Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition – Go from $1,599 MXN to $1,199.25 MXN

– Tales of Arise – Go from $1,299 MXN to $909.30 MXN

There are many more discounted games so be sure to visit the microsoft Store of your region to meet them. You will have until April, the 21st to take advantage of any of these offers, so don’t think about it too much.

Publisher’s note: Microsoft certainly kicked off April with a bang, as in addition to revealing the titles coming to Game Pass this month, they now also have a new batch of deals that users will definitely appreciate. Sadly, we still don’t know what to expect for the rest of the year in terms of Series X|S releases.

Via: Microsoft Store MX