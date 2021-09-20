Although the pandemic did not end and there are still several steps before resuming the long-awaited “normality”, this Tuesday there will be celebrations for Spring Day, a celebration that last year fell amid the restrictions that the national government and administrations local imposed to try to contain the coronavirus. And although the customs changed and the traditional picnics are no longer the focus of main attention on the day, people, especially young people, are expected in parks and squares, in which some of the pandemic restrictions also persist.

The changes in habits made, for example, many choose the night before, that is, this Monday, to go out to celebrate. It occurs just a week after Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the Buenos Aires head of government, announced that the bars and restaurants no longer have a limit on the capacity of people inside the premises. Although they must close at 3.

The bowling alleysFor now, they are still not working as before the pandemic. And at the same time the mandatory nature of the use of mask both in open and closed places. They were also announced more breathalyzer checks.

Although reality indicates that the celebrations will be far from the crowds that gathered at least a decade ago in places like the forests of Palermo, in the City there will be a control, prevention and cleaning operation.

Spring Day in Rivadavia Park, during 2020. Few people and controls, with more restrictions than this year .. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

The objective, according to spokesmen for the City, is “to strengthen care for students and young people who go out to celebrate.”

For this reason, from this Monday night the works that involve 1,200 people, among prevention agents, park rangers, awareness-raising, Police, Firefighters, Civil Defense, SAME, Traffic Agents, inspectors of the Government Control Agency (AGC), hygiene and maintenance personnel of Public Space, volunteers and sanitary testing equipment.

At the same time, a “special” disinfection work, cleaning and control of urban furniture, which will have as main destinations green spaces such as Avellaneda, Chacabuco, Costanera sur, Rivadavia, Centenario, Plaza Arenales, Tres de Febrero, Lezama, Saavedra and General Paz parks, in addition to the area from Belgrano canyons,



Spring Day in Parque Centenario, during 2020. Few people and controls, with more restrictions than this year .. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Unlimited number of people meetings are also allowed in these spaces. From allIn any case, there will be City personnel who will do tasks to “educate young people” about the importance of maintaining care as chinstraps, distance and hand hygiene.

At the same time, teams of Covid-19 mobile testing in the parks affected by the operations. And they will join in the Houssay, Almagro, Irlanda squares, and in the Indoamericano and Los Andes parks, where they can be tested without a turn and for free.

In addition, “a security operation will be reinforced” in the busiest areas. The City Police It will cover the green spaces, while in the larger parks, special services of motorized police and prevention brigades will be added.

The Urban Monitoring Center (CMU) will also participate in the follow-up, and in the lakes of Palermo the Firefighters, Civil Defense personnel and the Directorates of the Auxiliary and Prevention Guard will guard with jet skis and boats to “prevent people’s access to water”.

At the same time, it was reported that the AGC staff will work from Monday night on raising awareness regarding the sale of alcohol in the vicinity of parks or places with the greatest influx of young people. The shops near the places where celebrations are expected they will not be able to sell alcoholic beverages. And from the early hours of Tuesday the posts of alcohol control in different parts of the City.

