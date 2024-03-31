In Russia, spring conscription for military service began on April 1

In Russia, spring conscription for military service began on April 1, which will last until July 15. The corresponding decree of the country's President Vladimir Putin published on the official legal information portal.

The document says that it is planned to send 150 thousand young people aged 18 to 30 to military service.

Conscripts will begin to be sent to military units from April 15, said Vice Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate (GOMU) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, in his words leads Defense Department.

All conscripts will be sent for military service to points of permanent deployment of formations and military units of the Armed Forces and other military formations on the territory of the Russian Federation Vladimir TsimlyanskyHead of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate (GOMU) of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces

A representative of the military department said that conscripts, as before, will not be sent to new regions – the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as to the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions: neither for service nor for direct participation in special military operations (SVO).

“The duration of conscription military service, as before, will be 12 months,” he added.

The spring conscription will take place from April 1 in all regions of Russia with the exception of the Far North and equivalent areas, where conscription is carried out from November 1 to December 31. This is due to climatic conditions.

For the first time in Russia they will start conscripting up to 30 years of age

The 2024 spring conscription will be the first campaign held after the January 1 entry into force. law on changing the boundaries of the conscription age, according to which young people from 18 to 30 years old are now conscripted into the army.

Previously, the age of conscripts ranged from 18 to 27 years. Citizens who turned 27 years old before the new law came into force, that is, on January 1, 2024, are not subject to conscription.

thirty years age limit for conscription See also EU, von der Leyen chosen by the People's Party as candidate: "We will not allow the right close to Putin to destroy Europe"

Electronic subpoenas will be sent out in test mode.

Earlier, Russia adopted amendments that change the rules for notifying conscripts of the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office. Subpoenas can now be sent by registered mail, through the MFC and State Services. An electronic summons is considered served after being posted on State Services.

However, this system has not yet been fully debugged, so the test distribution of electronic summons will continue during the spring draft of 2024, said Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense. This already happened during the previous call.

Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

The deputy emphasized that a paper summons is still the main way of notifying people of the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office. The electronic one will only duplicate it for now, the parliamentarian pointed out.

What fines do evaders face?

In 2023, fines for conscripts have increased significantly.

In particular, for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office on a summons without a good reason, a conscript may be charged from 10 thousand to 30 thousand rubles, and not from 500 rubles to 3 thousand rubles, as before.

See also Carla Simón: “I know little about my mother. I always have to invent it” 30,000 ₽ maximum penalty for an evader

If you do not inform the military registration and enlistment office about a change in your marital status, place of work or study, education, as well as moving to a new place of residence, you may be fined from 1 thousand to 5 thousand rubles. Citizens who did not report leaving Russia for a period of more than six months face penalties in the amount of 5 thousand to 15 thousand rubles.

Conscripts who left their place of residence without notice for more than three months during the conscription campaign will face a fine of 10 to 15 thousand rubles. Loss or damage to a military registration document will cost from 3 to 5 thousand rubles.

Most significantly, the punishment for evading a medical examination has been increased: if previously you could get off with a warning, now you can impose a fine of 15 to 25 thousand rubles.