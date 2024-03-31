The protagonists of the 'Spring Concerts' of the Teatro Circo Murcia (TCM), which will once again turn the stalls into a dance floor, are Ariel Rot (today), Funambulista (Thursday, April 4) and Quique González (Friday April 5), coinciding with the week of the Murcia Spring Festival and once again counting on the sponsorship of the Estrella de Levante company.

For these performances, all the seats in the theater patio will be removed, leaving an open space in which attendees will be able to move and dance freely, as well as access the side bars. Anyone who prefers to watch the concert seated can do so by purchasing a ticket at the amphitheatres.

Ariel Rot's performance this Monday (9 p.m. / €25), the eve of Bando de la Huerta, is part of his '25 years talking alone' tour, with which he will review his solo career, after being part of the colorful and cheerful rock of Tequila and breaking molds and borders with Los Rodríguez. 'Hablando solo' was the name of that first solo album that, in 1998, showed a new Ariel Rot on stage, beginning a path towards maturity that has been consolidated until consolidating a benchmark solo career within rock in Spanish. .

This first concert will also feature the previous performance, as opening act, of Huracán and Dana, stage name of Miguel Bañón and Inma Alcázar, a couple that dignifies roots music. Together they have recorded 'Sirius' (2023), a gem full of beautiful songs inspired by nature and light that does not hide its affiliation with the sounds embedded in the country folk tradition, assumed with naturalness and tenderness. An album that transmits passion, emotion, power and a certain drama.

Next up is Funbambulista and 'ANIMAL. Acoustic tour' on Thursday, April 4 (9 p.m. / €25).