Roborock has quickly established itself as a major player in the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, standing out for the innovation and quality of its products. Thanks to a combination of advanced features, reliability and competitive price-performance ratio, the company has captured a large share of the market, effectively competing with other giants of the home technology industry.

The Roborock S8 robot vacuum cleaner, with maximum suction power and a powerful cleaning function, originally priced at 699 euros is now available for only 479 euros, with a discount of 220 euros. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra, the best-selling all-round robot vacuum cleaner, originally priced at 1199 euros is now available for only 799 euros, with a promotional discount of 400 euros. The limited promotion is only available from March 20th to March 25th on Amazon.

The Roborock S8 It has a powerful cleaning capacity, generates up to 6,000Pa of suction and is equipped with double rubber brushes that work together to quickly remove dust, hair and more from floors and carpets, as well as effectively prevent tangles, and which guarantee a clean depth of the environments.

The Roborock S8 also features an improved sonic vibration cleaning system with a larger cleaning area to remove stubborn stains like coffee stains and foot prints faster and more thoroughly. The mop lifting function prevents the carpet from getting wet completely automatically and easily.

Thanks to advanced 3D mapping and infrared navigation technology, the Roborock S8 can accurately detect a wide range of obstacles and flexibly avoid them to completely clean the house by autonomously choosing the best route. The smartphone connectivity feature allows you to control and monitor the cleaning process intuitively. Naturally, it is possible to customize the settings by excluding areas of the house or cleaning times and also the mode and frequency of intervention. Combined with smart home devices such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it is possible to start or stop cleaning with voice control. The Roborock S8 robot vacuum cleaner is discounted by 400 euros in the Amazon Spring offer for a final price of only 479 euros.

Thanks to the perfect combination of a suction power of 5,500Pa and a rotating rubber brush, Roborock S7 Max Ultra easily eliminates the problem of dust and hair on the floor. Its VibraRise ultrasonic vibration cleaning system not only precisely controls the amount of water for cleaning, but also effectively eliminates stubborn stains, leaving the floor clean and bright, all without water residue.

While cleaning, it periodically returns to the base to wash the mop, thus ensuring that each cleaning cycle begins with a clean mop and completely eliminating the need to hand wash dirty mops. Using advanced LiDAR laser navigation technology and Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance technology, Roborock S7 Max Ultra covers every corner of the house with the best route, intelligently avoiding obstacles. Once a carpet is detected, it intelligently lifts the wet mop to avoid the hassle of wet carpets.





The all-in-one base station of the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, once cleaning is finished, automatically empties the dust bin and thoroughly cleans the dirty mop and base, all of which is followed by a drying process to ensure that the mop and the base are completely dry. This eliminates bacteria and odors from wet cleaning cloths that have not been cleaned thoroughly, dirty water or cleaning cloths that have not been dried.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra has an easy-to-use app that lets you zone your home, set a cleaning schedule, or remotely control it to start cleaning.

The robot vacuum cleaner Roborock S7 Max Ultra will be on sale on Amazon for a limited time with a discount of 400 euros, at the price of only 799 euros.

The limited promotion is only available from March 20th to March 25th on Amazon.