Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

“Sharjah Children”, affiliated to the Rubu ‘Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, is preparing to launch the virtual Spring Camp in its new look, during the period from March 28 to April 8; “Remotely” through “Zoom” visual communication techniques, targeting all children from the centers and the public.

The camp includes a set of interactive programs and workshops that meet the aspirations of children, within the approved tracks of the Foundation “Arts, Sports, Science and Technology, Literature and Languages, and it is presented by a group of talented and distinguished members of Sharjah Children, Sharjah Girls and Sharjah Girls, in various fields.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said: “This year’s Spring Camp comes in a different way from previous years. Whereas, we sought through it to highlight the capabilities of the associates of Sharjah children, Sharjah youth, and Sharjah girls ’captives, in providing various and innovative workshops for their peers with the aim of investing their energies and highlighting their potential. And introducing society to the role that quarter-century institutions play in enabling their affiliates to apply the skills they have acquired in their centers through the programs and workshops they receive throughout the year ».

Al Kaabi added: “We are pleased with the interaction and willingness of the associates to present the workshops, starting with developing ideas, planning them and how to implement them. This, in turn, reflects the extent of their self-confidence and their willingness to go through this distinguished experience, which will be added to the balance of their experiences, and develop their skills. Therefore, I invite all parents to enroll their children in the camp, seeking to develop their capabilities and talents, in addition to using the school vacation period for their benefit. ”