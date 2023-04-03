An element of the Navy patrols the Gaviota Azul beach during spring break in Cancun (Mexico). PAOLA CHIOMANTE (REUTERS)

Is it safe to travel to Mexico? It is a question that the media, travelers in networks have asked, and it is a question about which even the US State Department has reservations. As a result of events such as the kidnapping and murder of American travelers in the State of Tamaulipas; or violent actions by the taxi drivers union in Cancun, in the State of Quintana Roo, towards the operators and users of Uber; or the second culiacanazowhich resulted in hours of uncertainty amid the crossfire between the drug traffickers and the Army for the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo, in recent months has been called into question whether to travel to the country south of the River Bravo is pertinent.

with the season of spring break (the spring break in the US) officially started, which runs —approximately— until the end of April, the citizens of the northern country, especially the university population, have begun to arrive in Mexico, to beach destinations that have become favorites like Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Baja California, among others. However, as a result of some facts, such as those stated in the previous paragraph, the US media They have published two articles that have aroused concern, curiosity and indignation among some users for the warning they paint about Mexico.

The State Department has set alerts for different States, such as Guerrero, Colima, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas, to which it recommends “not to travel” due to the risk of crime and kidnappings. Destinations coveted by tourists such as Acapulco and Mazatlán are located in Guerrero and Sinaloa, respectively. Additionally, it recommends “reconsidering traveling” to regions such as Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora. Some of the 16 States in which tourists should exercise “greater caution” include Mexico City and Quintana Roo, which host destinations such as Cancun and Tulum; in addition to Baja California Sur, where Cabo San Lucas is located; and Oaxaca. The only two destinations where “normal caution” should be exercised is Campeche and Yucatan. The security map has had certain modifications compared to last year.

Despite the fact that these alerts have not been updated on the State Department page since October 5 of last year, the reality is that more than 30 million Americans visited Mexico in 2022, an increase of more than 18% compared to 2021, okay with data of the US Department of Commerce. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has not been cut off when affirming that doubts about security in the country is a “vile” manipulation, referring to the warnings of the State Department.

López Obrador’s statements come at a time when relations between Mexico and the United States are tense, especially after requests from some Republican senators to intervene in the Mexican border to appease the spiral of violence and insecurity as a result of the kidnapping. and murder of two US citizens in Matamoros, on the border with Texas. Álvaro López López, a postdoctoral fellow in Tourism and Planning at the University of Waterloo, Canada, sees double standards on the part of the United States, since the problem with drug trafficking produces insecurity, but he stresses that the role of Mexico is one of the faces of the coin.

“It is a way of disguising the great problem of drug trafficking within the United States. There have been discussions regarding the problem of the United States freely and unrestrictedly allowing arms sales to Mexico. Both the drug and arms issue is big business within the United States and what part of the violence in Mexico corresponds to the United States is not being discussed. It is a shared problem that has to be worked on”, affirms the also researcher at the Institute of Geography of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (IG-UNAM).

López López is aware that there is an international perception that, indeed, there is insecurity in Mexico, but that it is very focused “particularly in the border area” and in points that have traditionally been insecure in the southern part, more specifically in the Pacific . Mexico is one of the few destinations that does not receive a global warning as a country by the US authorities, since they carry out their warning for each State. Unlike, for example, other destinations such as Italy, France, Costa Rica, Spain or The Bahamas which, according to the US State Department, are classified as countries in which “greater caution” should be exercised due to factors such as “terrorism”, “civil disturbances” or “crime”.

The IG-UNAM researcher emphasizes that part of the discussion, now, is that both the López Obrador government is doing so that the figures for violence and insecurity are reduced and resolved little by little. During his morning conference on March 13, the president stressed that in recent years is when more Americans have come to live in Mexico, while visitors to Cancun, the country’s main tourist destination, are at record levels. “Mexico is safer than the United States, and there is no problem to travel through Mexico safely,” stressed the leader of Morena.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico registered 35,700 homicides in 2021, compared to 26,031 in the US the same year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English). EL PAÍS tried to communicate with the Ministry of Tourism in different ways to address the issue of tourism and security, but received no response.

Members of the Navy and the National Guard patrol an area in the center of the city of Cancun, in Quintana Roo (Mexico). ELIZABETH RUIZ (AFP)

López López also sees inconsistencies in the discourse of the United States, considering the economic investment that the northern neighbor has in Mexico. The Ministry of Tourism announced that, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Foreign Direct Investment in Tourism registered 187.1 million dollars, with the United States being the one that registered the highest flow with 157.4 million dollars, which represents 84.1% of the total.

“Computerized reservation systems, purchase and reservation of packages, of air tickets, are in the hands of North American capital and especially of the United States. It is the most interested, from a capital perspective, that tourists continue to flow to Mexico, particularly to the Riviera Maya and Los Cabos area, very notable spaces due to the large investments of different American hotel chains. The advertising strategy used by these large corporations is to provide a security image in tourist spaces; and that in some way is also a counterweight to the discourse of fear generated by your government”, says López López.

Matamoros, where four US citizens were kidnapped, is more than 2,000 kilometers from Cancun. The tourism specialist says that we must look at what is happening in Mexico with perspective, without encouraging the discourse of fear. He recommends following the typical regulations and recommendations at a global level so as not to be assaulted or violated. “Tourists are not implicated or involved in illicit activities. The ideal is to have the possibility of greater use of public space and that fear does not impair the opportunities to enjoy many spaces to live with the local population”, concludes López López.

For its part, the travel and tourism portal Skyscanner affirms that “we must be alert, both in Mexico and in any other destination in the world, paying attention to our instinct at all times, as well as not exposing ourselves to situations where something deep down assures us that it will not end well.”

Recommendations to take into account when traveling to Mexico

