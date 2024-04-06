Spring | Back winter drove migratory birds to yards – Feeding should not be stopped under any circumstances, instructs the bird organization

According to Bird Life, the back winter that started on Tuesday caused a strong migration of birds. An extraordinary number of birds looking for food have been seen in yards and melting places.

Tuesday and the back winter that started on the night between Wednesday has caused problems for the birds.

The snowfall that continued on Friday has driven migratory birds that have returned to Finland to flee to the south and west and brought an extraordinary number of different bird species to the feeding places in the yards.

In nature, melting places are filled with birds looking for food.

Spokesperson for the bird organization Birdlife Finland Jan Södersved says that the migratory birds have either stayed in Finland or left for better weather in Åland, Sweden or the Baltic countries.

Already on Tuesday, a strong migration of crown pigeons, larks, thrushes and finches was observed. The migration of thousands of thrushes and finches was counted in Santahamina, Helsinki.

See also UN Convention on Nature | Congo protested, but China hit the table - the meeting drama was even compared to the World Cup final The back winter that started after Easter has also caused problems for migratory birds.

Now, an extraordinary number of different bird species have been seen in the yards, which normally do not visit the feeding places. For example, Södersved's home yard in Lohja has been visited by dozens of finches, starlings, crown-doves and wrens.

Hundreds of birds, such as larks, willow crickets and starlings, have been seen in nature at Sula places. Among other things, finches and redbreasts have moved in exceptional mixed flocks.

Bird deaths have also been observed.

“Already on Wednesday, dozens of dead birds, such as red-winged and song thrushes, were found on the island of Utö in Paraini”, says Södersved.

At its weakest according to Södersved, insect eaters such as alder birds, barn swallows and barn swallows are in the position, which the warm weather of Easter brought to Finland earlier than usual.

“The birds can withstand a little frost, but food is a problem. This can be a tough time for many birds,” says Södersved.

Winter feeding of the birds must not be stopped now, advises Södersved. He has been feeding the birds all winter.

“Now I put several feeding stations in the yard so that there would be enough food for everyone.”

According to Södersved, not all birds know how to eat from automatic feeders or bird boards. Therefore, in special situations like this, you should also put a little food on the ground.

“Usually it is not recommended, as rats and other rodents may enter the places. They can break places by nibbling and make dirt with their excrement.”

Birds should be fed until the ground is bare and the continuous night frosts are gone, says Bird Life.

The best according to Södersved, the food for the birds is sunflower seeds and crushed peanuts. He would not give oatmeal or other flakes to the birds.

“Flakes have fewer nutrients than seeds or nuts, and they swell in the birds' stomachs,” he reasons.

Feeding the birds should be continued until the ground is bare and the constant night frosts are over.

According to forecasts, the weather will warm up already on Sunday, when the migratory birds are expected to return.

We can expect at least the migration of cranes and the return of thrushes, finches and pigeons to Finland.

As the weather warms up and the snow melts, the migratory birds that stayed in Finland return from the yards to the forests.

“Until then, it's worth admiring the birds' hard work in the yards,” says Södersved.