Spring is about to arrive. The weather forecast indicates a general improvement in weather conditions starting from Wednesday 13 March throughout Italy with sunshine and rising temperatures.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site, explains it Ilmeteo.it. On Tuesday 12th, residual atmospheric instability is still expected, in particular in the areas of the southern peninsula and in some corners of the centre, where the risk of rain and thunderstorms will remain high with the possibility of hail.

No rain in the North, in Tuscany and the Marche, where the sun will dominate, except for some fog banks in the early hours of the morning in the Po Valley. Copious snow, however, is expected in the Apennines on average above 1,300-1,400 metres.

From Wednesday 13 March a significant improvement in weather conditions is expected across Italy. The turning point will be determined by the advancement towards our country of an anticyclonic area of ​​African origin.

For the rest of the week, we read on Ilmeteo.it, “we will already experience spring-like scenarios, decidedly opposite to what we experienced in this first part of March. Consequently there will be stable and sunny days, accompanied by gradually increasing temperatures. The only exceptions will be represented by local afternoon thunderstorms, which are also typical of the now arriving spring, which may erupt especially close to the central-southern Apennine mountains”.

“Temperatures – explains Antonio Sanò – will only increase: during the day they will easily reach 16-18 degrees, over 20 degrees instead in Sicily, in the internal areas of Sardinia and in the Alpine valleys. This will begin a more stable and sunny phase of weather which could last until the weekend of 16-17 March, thus interrupting the 'curse' of weekends which has seen the last few pass in bad weather across much of Italy.”

