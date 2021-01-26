The temperatures begin their climb this Tuesday in the Region of Murcia, giving rise to a ‘spring’ parenthesis in the middle of winter. Over week thermometers will reach values ​​well above normal for this time of year, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The maximums, which are already above 20 degrees, will progressively increase until Saturday in much of the Community. At points like Murcia and Lorca are expected to be reached during the day even the 27 degrees on Thursday and 28 degrees on Friday.

At Northwest and the Altiplano will reach 25 degrees, a figure much higher than what is usually registered during this time of year. In coastal areas, such as Campo de Cartagena, the increase in temperatures will be less due to the incidence of the wind, and a decrease in minimum temperatures is even expected for Friday.

He Saturday the thermometers will begin to stabilize due to the arrival of a storm that will gently affect the Region. Minimum temperatures will drop in the inland mountain ranges and will present little change in the rest of Murcia; the maximums will remain unchanged or on the rise. There will be lightly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds over much of the Community. In the mountains of the interior the skies will be cloudy in the morning without ruling out any isolated shower in northwest. Strong gusts of westerly winds are also expected.