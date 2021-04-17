Spring Air quality in Helsinki may deteriorate in the coming days, and there is also a pollen season underway: FFP2 mask is recommended for allergy sufferers

The symptoms of allergy and coronavirus are similar. Applying for a corona test is recommended on a low threshold, even if you suffer from allergies in the spring.

Air quality may weaken in some places in Helsinki and the Helsinki metropolitan area in the coming days.

Meteorologist Ville Siiskonen The Finnish Meteorological Institute says that the weather conditions for the deterioration of air quality have been favorable for a couple of days, and the same situation will continue in the coming days.

“There is a high pressure area above Finland, the winds are weak and the temperature can drop at night. As a result, a surface version is formed, which means that street dust does not get much mixed and the air quality deteriorates, ”says Siiskonen.

Siiskosen according to the deterioration of air quality depends on how much street dust there is on the street. However, the weather will continue until mid-next week to be favorable, ie sunny and dry. The wind is forecast to be weak and moderate.

“Especially during the day, due to traffic-induced street dust, air quality is deteriorating.”

Air purifying rains are expected possibly towards the end of the week.

During the current weekend, air quality in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has remained largely good or satisfactory, but there have been local deteriorations. For example, the air quality at the Matinkylä measuring point was very poor on Friday night and at the Töölö customs measuring point on Saturday it was inadequate.

Street dust in addition, there is currently pollen in the air. Executive Director of the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association Paula Hellemaa according to birch and alder pollen season is expected to be abundant.

According to the University of Turku’s pollen report, Uusimaa had moderate to high levels of pollen in the air on Saturday.

Both street dust and pollen can cause coronavirus-like symptoms such as sneezing and runny nose.

“Fever and muscle aches, on the other hand, are not allergies. Allergy symptoms usually persist continuously. ”

According to Gellemaa, it is important to apply for a coronavirus test unless you can be absolutely sure that the symptoms are due to an allergy.

“If the corona test once taken is negative and the symptoms are relieved with an antihistamine, there is no need to run the tests continuously, even if the symptoms persist.”

According to Hellemaa, respirators also protect against pollen and street dust. According to him, allergy sufferers should use the FFP2 standard respirator because it fits tightly on the face and thus protects from pollen and street dust.

An ordinary surgical face mask provides some protection, but its edges are not as tight, and pollen gets on the face.

Also According to the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), it is worth going for a coronavirus test, even if the symptoms are similar to the allergy symptoms familiar from previous spring.

Director of Hus Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen commented to HS at the end of Marchthat the slightest respiratory symptom should be tested for corona. According to Lehtonen, the test and sampling capacity is sufficient.

“If there is some kind of irritating symptom that mimics a respiratory symptom, you can go for the test at a low threshold, even if it is ultimately an allergy symptom. It can be very difficult to distinguish between the symptoms, ”Lehtonen said.