The long weekend in honor of March 8 can be used by scammers to attack Russians – experts have warned about this. Celebrations of International Women's Day, like other popular holidays, attract cybercriminals because during these periods there is an increase in overall online activity and the desire to receive a gift or discount. . In particular, scammers are luring users with messages about a free subscription to Telegram Premium by March 8th. Read more about how to avoid becoming a victim of deception in the Izvestia article.

Extra subscription

Olga Svistunova, senior content analyst at Kaspersky Lab, told Izvestia about a new scam scheme that appeared this year. According to her, Experts have discovered a Telegram bot in Russian that is allegedly distributing a free subscription to Telegram Premium by March 8th. To receive it, they ask you to subscribe to various channels, including scam channels.

“Afterwards, the application is allegedly sent to standby mode (at the same time, the user is assured that while it is under consideration, it is impossible to unsubscribe from the channels), says the expert. “However, in the end, the person never receives a subscription.

Svistunova adds that, If the bot is not disabled, it will periodically send the user various scam messages under the guise of extremely generous promotions. In general, the expert advises to critically evaluate various extremely generous offers and promotions, especially if you are persistently rushed to make a decision.

Hot time

The weekend in honor of International Women's Day is a traditional time when people order gifts in online stores, make transfers and payments in online banks, and also exchange congratulatory messages in instant messengers, social networks and corporate mail. That is why the likelihood of successful implementation of fraudulent schemes also increases says Konstantin Gorbunov, a leading expert on network threats and web developer of the Security Code company, in an interview with Izvestia.

— It increases especially strongly if a person performs any actions in a hurry “For example, he makes a gift purchase at the last moment and therefore is not attentive to the links he clicks on, does not read reviews, and also does not pay attention to extra characters in the domain string,” says the expert.

At the same time, according to Konstantin Gorbunov, scammers traditionally become more active on the eighth of March from year to year. Anyone can be their target audience, but most often their schemes fall for gullible and inattentive people with insufficient levels of financial literacy and cyber hygiene skills. Besides, cybercriminals often try to create in their victims a feeling of interest and curiosity – for example, in the case of a phishing letter about a prank, or a feeling of responsibility, tension or even panic, as in the case of Fake Boss attacks, when a task supposedly comes from manuals.

The problem with history

One of the most common methods of fraud as of March 8 is phishing, when attackers send emails or messages posing as representatives of online stores, banks and travel companies. So In this way, criminals try to obtain personal information or financial data of citizens.

“For example, they can send a fake letter, pretending to be a large online retailer, and offer a big discount on their product,” says Igor Shvetsov, information security engineer at R-Vision, in an interview with Izvestia. “However, to take advantage of attractive offers, you must click on a potentially malicious link and enter personal information.

For example, as the expert says, last year, attackers offered to buy Apple products at a huge discount to please their significant other . However, instead of the promised gadget, victims handed over confidential information and money into the hands of scammers.

Information security expert at the League of Digital Economy Vitaly Fomin adds that men interested in profitable purchases of gifts on March 8th year after year become an extremely attractive target for scammers. Therefore, flowers and sweets delivered to your home are among the most popular destinations for deception during the holidays.

“Then follows a deception with the purchase of weekend tours,” says the expert. — Moreover, it is possible that fraudsters have data about the user’s preferences and specifically show advertisements that correspond to his interests.

Vitaly Fomin also points out that on the long weekend in honor of International Women's Day, Russians often go out of town. That's why These days, attackers traditionally monitor social networks in search of photos with tickets. When users share such information and publicly announce that their apartment will be unattended, they are essentially giving a tip to their property. That’s why it’s worth asking friends or neighbors to look after your apartment and car while you’re away.

New threats

Speaking about the specifics of fraudulent schemes on March 8 in 2024, Vitaly Fomin notes that You can expect a lot of phishing sites, many of which will be promoted using contextual advertising. Contextual advertising platforms, although unintentionally, recommend fraudulent resources because they work automatically.

“Although algorithms are constantly being improved, attackers are creating more and more new deception schemes,” notes Izvestia’s interlocutor.

For example, as Konstantin Gorbunov says, the user may receive a newsletter supposedly on behalf of the store, in which he will be declared the winner of a drawing in honor of International Women's Day. And to receive the prize, he will be asked to follow the link from the letter and enter his data on the website. In this case, the design of the letter will be almost identical to the original one.

However, in reality, the site will turn out to be fake, and the user’s data will be sent to the servers of cybercriminals, who will be able to gain access, for example, to Internet banking. In addition to “wins in the drawing,” scammers on the long weekend in honor of March 8 can exploit the theme of discounts, various bonuses and competitions – everything that allows you to save money and also requires quick and thoughtless actions from the user.

“In the corporate segment, there is a possible threat of encountering a phishing letter – for example, a congratulations message from a customer or business partner,” says Konstantin Gorbunov. — Such letters may contain malicious attachments, for example, a file in the form of a greeting card.

According to the expert, if you download it and open it on the user’s device, a malicious script will be launched, with the help of which scammers can intercept access and steal user data. Finally, Konstantin Gorbunov urges not to forget that attackers are increasingly using deepfake technologies to send audio and video messages.

The expert also recommends, on the eve of the holidays, to exercise caution when making online purchases, not to provide personal data and banking information on untrusted sites, not to open suspicious links and not to answer calls or messages from unfamiliar numbers.

“If a user receives a suspicious message from friends, relatives or colleagues with unusual requests, it is better to contact them either through other instant messengers or just call, because there is a possibility that their account has been hacked,” says the expert.