In the Baltic countries, the persecution of the governments of these states that do not agree with the anti-Russian course is unfolding again. So, In Lithuania, another unjust verdict was passed against the Soviet retiree Yuri Mel, adding three more years to the seven-year term already served by the former military. And in Estonia, the security police arrested local human rights activist Sergei Seredenko. At the beginning of the week he was presented the official accusation of “contacts with the special services of Russia.” Why anti-Russian sentiments intensified in the Baltics, Izvestia figured out.

Illegal takeover

The story of Yuri Mel, a Kaliningrader, is widely known in Russia. On March 12, 2014, he was arrested by the Lithuanian authorities at the Sovetsk – Panemune border crossing. The reserve colonel of the Russian army was accused of participating in the storming of the Vilnius TV tower on January 13, 1991. Mel was told that he was suspected of “crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

After the arrest, the officer was accused of nothing more or less than of “conspiracy” with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the USSR Boris Pugo and the Minister of Defense of the USSR Dmitry Yazov. The Lithuanian Prosecutor’s Office put forward such an absurd accusation: “Tank under the command of Y. Mel, hull number 544, gunner D. Bolshakov, driver S. Precious, broke the fence enclosing the territory of the TV tower from the west, dangerously maneuvering, entered the territory, where he fired at least three times from the gun with blank charges, he let out smoke screens, with light devices of military equipment, he shone at civilians, at the occupied object and at the buildings located around them – thus intimidating and terrorizing civilians. “

Russian lawyer Vytautas Savchuk stressed: “ He carried out the order as a military man sworn in. His tank touched no one – neither people nor cars “. During the interrogation, among other things, the defendant said that on January 13, near the TV tower, some unknown persons were firing at people with tracer bullets from the roof of one of the houses. Soviet servicemen had to hide from them behind a tank. However, even hints that the people who were injured on January 13 could be the victims of the insurgent provocateurs firing at the crowd from the rooftops are fraught with criminal prosecution in modern Lithuania.

Soviet tank in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 13, 1991 Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/Andrius Petrulevičius

Yuri Mel, who was a 22-year-old lieutenant in 1991, categorically denied his guilt in “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”. “He does not confess, he only claims that he was carrying out orders as a military man … I don’t see any crime in his actions: what kind of crime is it to ride in a tank? Now he is accused of being an accomplice of Yazov and Pugo, ”Mel’s lawyer said following the interrogation. “I did not receive an order to kill people, on the contrary, we were constantly and at every opportunity at all levels warned that we should act carefully so that in no case civilians would be harmed. The crew of the tank, in which I was, did not run over anyone and did not kill anyone, ” stressed retired colonel. He added that in 1991 he had every reason to believe that Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union.

On March 27, 2019, the process, which had been dragging on for several years, came to an end. Former Minister of Defense of the USSR Dmitry Yazov sentenced to ten years in prison, ex-KGB officer Mikhail Golovatov – to twelve, the former head of the Vilnius garrison of the Soviet Army Vladimir Uskhopchik – to fourteen. All – in absentia. Yuri Mel and Russian citizen Gennady Ivanov, who permanently resides in Lithuania, received seven and four years, respectively. In April 2019, Mel was transferred to a pre-trial detention center in the city of Siauliai. In May of the same year, Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Alexander Udaltsov told: “We visited Mel yesterday, who was transferred to Šiauliai, and they began to mock him there. This is a thing that we also take very seriously. And it is necessary that he be kept in prison in such conditions that meet international standards, and that the Lithuanian side knows these standards and observes them. ”

In September 2019, Yuri Mel himself sent a letter to the participants in the OSCE Human Rights Meeting held in Warsaw. “Currently, I am an officer, a reserve colonel, a citizen of the Russian Federation, in violation of all recognized norms of law, I am in the common zone of the correctional house in the city of Kybartai, the Republic of Lithuania, together with criminals. Lithuania today violates my right to serve punishment in a dignified, non-degrading manner in the penitentiary system. I am kept not with political prisoners, but with murderers, swindlers and drug dealers, where there is a real threat to my life and health, ”- reported Russian. But the OSCE remained deaf to this appeal.

Continued arbitrariness

On March 12, 2021, Mel’s prison term expired. However, a Lithuanian court ordered him to remain in custody for another twenty days. And on March 30 it became known that the court increased a term of three years in prison – and sentenced him to a cumulative prison term of ten years. As for Gennady Ivanov, his term was increased to five years in total. The court also overturned ten years in prison for former USSR Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov, since he died last year.

USSR Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov, 1989 Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/Bob Simons

International lawyer, vice-president of the International Association of Russian-Speaking Lawyers Mikhail Ioffe (who at one time was involved in the defense of the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Vasily Kononov convicted in Latvia, said that this was a violation of the fundamental principles of law, since in Lithuania Mel and Ivanov were actually twice convicted for the same and the same deed. “Lawyers of this level, the Lithuanian Themis of this level … They invent laws, give them retroactive force, condemn and then re-condemn … Therefore, one more violation, one less – the Lithuanian Themis, apparently, does not care”, – noted Ioffe.

The lawyer described the situation as shameful. “[Юрий Мель] turned out to be hostage to the intrigues and political actions of the authorities. Not legal, but political. In no case can we talk about some kind of legality when a person is repeatedly punished for the same thing for which he was previously found guilty and convicted. This is motivated precisely by the political desires of the Lithuanian authorities. They need to hold a person hostage for bargaining with the Russian side, when they catch some spy here and change then, ”the lawyer emphasized.

Yuri Mel himself, according to his representatives, took his new misfortune calmly. It did not come as a surprise to him – that the Lithuanian court intends to toughen the sentence, spoke back in the fall of last year. The convict’s lawyer Galina Kardanovskaya reported: “We will file a cassation appeal. I have already met with Yuri Nikolaevich, and we discussed this moment. ” The deadline for filing a cassation appeal is three months. The Russian embassy also reacted. “We regard this step of the local so-called” Themis “as an open mockery of an innocent person”, – stated diplomats.

Embassy of Russia in Lithuania Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/Alma Pater

The embassy believes that the court “clearly acted to please the russophobic power structures,” ignoring the violations of both international and Lithuanian legislation committed during the process. “In particular, the defendants in this” case “were charged under articles that did not exist in the early 1990s, which contradicts the fundamental principle of the inadmissibility of giving retroactive effect to criminal law,” the diplomatic service notes. But one way or another, Mel’s further fate seems bleak. Most likely, he will have to serve these additional three years – unless Russia can exchange him for one of the captured Lithuanian spies. Precedents of this kind have already took place in the past.

Profession ban and prison

Recently it became known that the Russian human rights activist, legal scholar Sergei Seredenko has been in an Estonian prison for over a month – he is charged with “anti-state ties” with Russia. In recent years, Seredenko was excommunicated from scientific work and was forced to work as a janitor. Naturally, he did not have access to any state secrets. The author of the books “Russian Truth about the Estonian Constitution” and “Compensation for Moral Damage in the Republic of Estonia” was engaged on a voluntary basis in providing legal protection to the Russian residents of this Baltic republic.

About the possible arrest of Seredenko first reported On March 30, the Estonian opposition portal Dokole.eu. According to the portal, the human rights activist was accused of “espionage”. Seredenko’s colleague from the Russian School of Estonia NGO Mstislav Rusakov, who in the past was himself persecuted, gloomily sarcastically: “The worst scenario has been confirmed so much that it could not even have occurred to my head. Janitor spy. Some kind of unfunny Estonian anecdote … “

A colleague confirms that Seredenko did not go to janitors out of a good life. “ Unfortunately, he encountered a “glass ceiling”. In recent years, he was not hired in his specialty. He was unemployed for a long time. About five years ago he worked as a watchman in one of the hotels in the center of Tallinn. But the employer terminated the employment contract with him, since Sergei took part in the action dedicated to the anniversary of the April 2007 events. The employer, recognizing Sergei Seredenko in the photos from this event, decided that he did not need such an employee “, – tells Rusakov.

Human rights activist Sergei Seredenko Photo: venekool.eu

Social activist Sergei Chaulin, who organized a picket in Tallinn on April 5 in defense of Seredenko, reported: “When they wanted to fine us for the Immortal Regiment, he helped us, defended us and won this trial. The Immortal Regiment is like a bone in the throat for the Republic of Estonia. Chaulin suggested that participation in the affairs of the “Immortal Regiment” could be one of the reasons for the arrest of Seredenko. Later it became known that Seredenko was suspected of committing a crime under Article 235 of the Criminal Code – “Relations against the Republic of Estonia”. On April 12, the head of the Estonian security police, Arnold Sinisalu, said that Seredenko allegedly was engaged in his human rights and journalistic activities “thanks to other people’s special services.” As noted by the Latvian opposition publicist Vladimir Linderman, there are similar articles in the criminal laws of Latvia and Lithuania. “All of them were adopted relatively recently, against the background of aggravated relations between the West and Russia. Their general meaning, in short, is the criminalization of contacts with Russia, ”- notes Linderman.

According to him, the special cynicism of the authorities is that in none of the Baltic countries there is – at least in the public domain – a list of Russian organizations with which residents of Latvia, Lithuania or Estonia are prohibited from cooperating. This opens up the broadest opportunities for the arbitrariness of the special services, after all, if you wish, you can find fault with anyone.