Friday, May 13, 2022
Spring Abundant birch pollen can bully allergic people, especially in southern Finland in the coming days

May 13, 2022
With the air currents, birch pollen also spreads throughout the country. The possible rains in the next few days may fall without pollen levels.

Birch Pollen levels are now largely abundant, especially in southern Finland, says the University of Turku’s pollen report Norkko.

In addition, birch pollen is abundant in some places in Central Finland. Along with air currents, it also spreads throughout the country.

Birch pollen levels are expected to remain high or moderate in southern Finland and central parts of the country at least until mid-May.

In northern Finland, the quantities are small or at most moderate. Pollen information Norkko also mentions that algae pollen levels range from very low to low in central and northern Lapland.

Hay flowering is expected to begin in late May.

The possible rains in the next few days may fall without pollen levels.

