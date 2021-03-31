Among the initiatives that have a greater follow-up each week are Offers with Gold and Featured Offers. Every time Microsoft raises a new initiative in which games are offered at a discount, there is great interest in getting those games that are saved on the wish list at a discount. We have seen that many other digital stores have already started or presented special promotions for these holidays. Now, it seems to be confirmed that Spring 2021 Sales in the Microsoft Store would start this week.

As it has become known via reddit, a statement would have confirmed that the Spring Offers in the Microsoft Store will begin on April 2, that is, next Thursday. As is usual, after the Gold Offers, every Tuesday, other types of larger promotions are usually produced on Thursdays, whether they are spring, summer, Black Friday or Christmas.

And although it may seem that they arrive somewhat late, since many of you are already on vacation for Easter, it is never too late when you are talking about a great promotion full of discounted games. In these offers, normally, almost all the games are also offered, attending to very succulent offers in the most important and most desired titles. And thanks to Xbox Game Pass this list may have grown significantly, being also another additional claim for many users.

Because when it comes to the Spring Offers, it is not only talking about discounts on games, it is also possible to propose different promotions in its subscription services. If your subscriptions are going to expire, it is well worth paying attention to see if new promotions arise that allow you save on Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold renewal. In all likelihood, the Spring 2021 Sales in the Microsoft Store would begin this week, taking place for the next April 2, which is next Thursday.

In the meantime, we remind you that this week’s Deals with Gold and Featured Deals are already available, as well as the games that will arrive via Games with Gold next April have already been announced.