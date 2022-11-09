The evolutions of Pokemon related to animals have not liked fans very much in recent years, because it seems that Game freak he has taken to turning the creatures into anthropomorphic characters. And now with the version leaks Scarlet Y violet it can be confirmed that the design area ignores, or at least they do with sprigatito.

This is the Pokemon plant-type initial for this new generation, which promised to be a larger beast that would remain on four legs, but according to the photos shared by the media, it will not be so. His two evolutions are flower cat and subsequently meowscaradawhich take a somewhat semi-human form.

Here you can see them:

It’s worth mentioning, there are also some story spoilers for the game on social media, so fans who don’t want to hear about it should delete the word. Pokemon in their matches. Leaks are nothing new to the franchise since the internet became more accessible, so you have to be very careful.

Remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet go on sale on November 18 on Switch.

Via: Kotaku

Publisher’s note: It seems that Game Freak did not learn the lesson with Incineroar in the generation of the Sun and Moon characters. This was repudiated precisely for being very anthropomorphic and now the same thing is going to happen with Sprigatito.