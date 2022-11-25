As is already known, the anime of Pokemon just finished an important stage, which is why Ash’s adventure is in transition, so for now there are chapters focused on the character of Ash goh. And it is just in the most recent episode that we are given a most curious preview, one that is directly related to the newest games.

Through a kind of preview (something that is done in almost all anime), we can see that in the new episode the Team Rocket will have its dedicated scene, the same one in which they finally reach the region of pales. But that is not all that has been seen in the footage, since they have found a creature from this region, the grass starter that goes by the name of Sprigatito.

Here you can check it:

Here’s the preview for the first of Team Rocket Paldea specials coming up – featuring Sprigatito!#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/vvuBt0t5Yi — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) November 25, 2022

Here’s the preview of the first of the upcoming Team Rocket Paldea specials, featuring Sprigatito!

Seeing the Team Rocket exploring these new lands tells us one thing, that Ash he will continue his travels to find the greatest number of beings possible, a number that may never end. Thus the rumors that the protagonist will leave are ruled out, since this evil team is essential in the adventures of the coach.

Now it only remains to wait for Ash reappears on screen after the specials.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The new generation of creatures has arrived, so it was easy to tell where the anime was going to go. Although it is not known if we will return to the conventional method of collecting medals and going to the league of that region.