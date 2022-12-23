A new partnership has been born with the aim of promoting the development of electric mobility. This time the agreement was signed by the Koelliker group and A2A E-Mobility, a company of the A2A Group. The partnership plans to offer companies and private users vehicles distributed by the Koelliker Group – electric, commercial and passenger vehicles – together with A2A products and services for recharging and for the supply of electricitythrough an integrated offer for employees that can be used directly from home, in the company and on the road.

This agreement confirms the commitment of A2A and of Koelliker to guarantee concrete solutions for sustainable mobility within everyone’s reach, with a view to creating a real electric ecosystem. “Our collaboration with A2A establishes a further step towards accelerating the transition process to electric mobility in our country. With this agreement, we wish to support and accompany those who decide to opt for a choice of sustainable mobility, ensuring a smooth and serene customer experience” he has declared Marco Saltalamacchia, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Koelliker Group. “A perfect synergy that of technologically advanced zero-emission vehicles offered together with the equally innovative services of a player specialized in energy distribution and in the construction of recharging systems and infrastructures for private and professional customers. The real ‘carefree’ solution to transform the electric from a niche choice to a reference market”.

The president of A2A Fabio Pressi he then highlighted the positive implications of the agreement and the company’s objectives: “Our goal is to become the partner of companies for electric mobility and the agreement with Koelliker goes exactly in this direction. Integrating zero-emission vehicles and energy recharging products is essential for an even simpler experience of using electric mobility, accompanying people and businesses along the path of energy transition and decarbonisation”.