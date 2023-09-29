The tension returns promptly spread. The differential between Italian ten-year BTPs and the corresponding German Bund is the indicator that moves when the markets’ perception of country risk changes. In the case of Italy, which carries the weight of a debt that is historically too high compared to GDP, any signal that can be interpreted in the sense of less budget rigor, and therefore greater uncertainty, produces a reaction in international investors . The immediately visible effect is the growth in the spread and yield of the reference government bond.

The spread which rose yesterday to the threshold of 200 basis points is a wake-up call. Not only because it is the thermometer of a confidence that is consuming, with the almost mechanical reaction to the Nadef data which describe an economic maneuver financed with a new deficit, but also because the current international context, with inflation still too high and a growth that is too low across Europe could trigger a spiral in which speculation plays its part.

It happens when the bet on a potential default is added to an increase in the perception of risk, what is happening at the moment. The precedent of 2011, which returned to the spotlight with the death of President Giorgio Napolitano and the re-enactment of the collapse of the Berlusconi government, is evidently a term of comparison that does not hold up. At least at this stage. Those conditions do not exist: the government enjoys a solid majority, there is no political instability, the fundamentals of the Italian economy are better.

The trend of the spread, which remains a faithful indicator of Italy’s reputation on the markets, must however be considered with due attention. Because economic policy choices, starting from those that are about to be made with the Budget Law, are the main factor that international investors consider when they have to make their choices. And because when tension rises above the warning level, investors who base their assessments on confidence retreat and speculators return, sensing the possibility of doing business.

For this reason, more than for other reasons, rigor in the management of public accounts, while posing constraints, helps economic policy. It makes the debt weigh less, leaves room for maneuver because it contributes to lowering the cost of financing the country on the markets. This is what Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is referring to when he says he fears the judgment of the markets and not that of the EU Commission. Running deficits to finance measures that serve economic policy and also balances in the majority is not a crime. But the consequences must be taken into due consideration. Looking precisely at the spread. (From Fabio Insenga)