On the occasion of Daughters Day, Sutpa Sikdar, wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, revealed that the actor and he wanted a daughter. Sutpa wrote on his Facebook post, “I and Irrfan wanted us to have a daughter, so when the son was born for the second time, the doctor did not even say that the son was born. He just said congratulations, baby is healthy. Later I was very disappointed, because we wanted a daughter. I feel sad that the desire to give a daughter to Irfan could not be fulfilled. He believed that just giving freedom to the girl is not enough. “

Irfan Khan removed the surname from his name, after which he used to introduce himself only with the name Irfan. Now recently, his son Babil has shared a picture on his social media account in which the screen of the laptop is visible and a form on that screen. No Religion is written in the column of religion in the picture of the form. Now after this picture, everyone is guessing that Babil too is following in his father’s footsteps and he has also removed the surname from his name.

Let me tell you that after removing his last name, Irfan said in one of his interviews that he was repeatedly asked to tell about his religion on passport. For this reason, I decided to remove ‘Khan’ from my name. After playing the role of ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, I feel more Indian.

At the same time, talk about Irfan’s son Babil, he had told through social media some time ago that he was discriminated against in the name of religion. Babil wrote in his post- ‘I do not want to judge me on the basis of my religion. I am an Indian like everyone else. Some of my friends stopped talking to me, these are the same friends with whom I used to play cricket. I remember those days when I did not care about my surname.