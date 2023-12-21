However, an intervention by the Quirinale in the European match is ruled out

Beyond the official notes expressing satisfaction with the agreement reached, both on the part of Palazzo Chigi that in the League, in the aftermath of Italy's approval for the reform of the Stability Pact, there is discontent and perplexity within the majority. Qualified sources explain ad Affaritaliani.it that “Italy had remained isolated after the pre-agreement the previous evening between France and Germany” with Paris, therefore Emmanuel Macron, who in fact gave up Giorgia Meloni although there seemed to be an Italy-France axis. Giancarlo Giorgettiprudent Minister of Economy, worked until the end to extract what was possible, that is, the postponement to 2027 of the worst conditions for our country, but the truth is that – as the majority always say – the owner of the Mef was very worried about possible earthquakes on the financial markets are likely in the event of a veto by Italy.

The Prime Minister last Sunday at the party Atrejuwith the renewed agreement with the Spanish sovereignist Santiago Abascal leader of Vox, seemed ready to make war on Europe. But then she was forced to backtrack at the request of Giorgetti himself. The real fear was, again according to centre-right sources, that the spread would “surge beyond 250 points in the space of a few days” with very high costs for interest on public debt and government bonds. And so, reluctantly, Meloni was forced to give in and listen to the advice of the Draghian and moderate Giorgetti. However, an intervention by the Quirinale in the European match. According to what they say in the Roman Palaces of Power, given the tensions over the premiership, in this phase “there is not even any dialogue between the Colle and Palazzo Chigi“. In short, to put it in the words of a long-time centrist deputy, “Meloni screams a lot but then always gives in.” And this time too it happened like this.

