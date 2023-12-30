Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Stavridis warns not to underestimate Hezbollah's role in the war between Israel and Hamas. It could cause the war to spread.

New York – Former NATO commander James Stavridis fears that… War between Israel and Hamas could also spread to other countries due to recent developments. Hezbollah would also be significantly involved in this.

On Friday, Stavridis explained in a Interview with the US broadcaster MSNBC, increasing tensions between Israel and Lebanon made him fear that the war could spread to other countries. This is a development in the last two months, before which he would have only given a 10 percent chance of a possible expansion of the war.

“If Israel attacks Hezbollah, Iran will intervene in a pretty significant way,” fears Stavridis. And that, in turn, could bring the United States into action. The former NATO commander now predicts a probability of 25 percent that the conflict could grow to include additional warring parties in the future.

Israeli officials say time for diplomatic solutions is “running out”

Stavridis also hints at what Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet and former chairman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told reporters this week. Namely, that the time for a “diplomatic solution” is running out and Israel will try to drive Hezbollah from its own border. At least according to the case that neither the world nor the government of Lebanon should provide for it.

Former NATO commander James Stavridis. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Newscom / El Pais

However, Gantz is not the only Israeli official to warn about the risk of the war potentially spreading due to Hezbollah interference. In the middle of the month (December 18, 2023), IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus accused the militant group, which is known to be close to Iran, of “dragging Lebanon into a war.”

Conricus explained to reporters that Hezbollah had been in power since the surprise attack Hamas in southern Israel, “fired more than 1,000 different types of ammunition, rockets, missiles, drones and mortars at Israel,” like the US one Newsweek reported.

Netanyahu accuses Iran of torpedoing Israel's relations – former Prime Minister Bennett is threatening the country

And recently Israel's ex-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also commented on Iran: In one Comment for that Wall Street Journal He called for Iran to be held accountable as the “center of most of the problems in the Middle East.” The Bennett's demand is also directed at the USA to intervene in the conflict and emphasizes that Israel has already responded to two attacks from Iran and thereby managed to weaken the country.

Bennett's successor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has also spoken out several times about Iran's role in the conflict with Hamas. Instead of threatening and calling for further attacks, he openly accused the country of attacking Israel's relations with its Arab neighbors and of wanting to send the world “back to a dark age” like the one he had daily News quoted at the beginning of November. (Fabian Hartmann)