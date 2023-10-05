The boom in demand for BTP Valore continues, the five-year government bond which is being issued these days and which is aimed exclusively at small savers, but the spread rises to 200 points.

Today, the fourth day of placement, orders exceeded 15 billion. A new success is therefore expected for the Treasury which in the first edition of the placement of this particular security, which took place last May, had raised just over 18 billion. At the current rate of subscriptions, it is likely that the result of the first round could be surpassed. The bond offers guaranteed minimum coupons of 4.1% for the first three years and 4.5% for the last two.

Around 3pm today, orders since the beginning of the day had reached 2.11 billion, thus bringing the total since the start of placement to 15 billion. The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said that the result exceeded the Treasury target and that the strong interest represents a sign of confidence in Italy.

The placement will end tomorrow at 1pm and the definitive coupons will then be made known which may be confirmed or revised upwards.

The spread between BTPs and Bunds, meanwhile, rose to 200 points towards the close of the session, with an increase of six basis points compared to yesterday’s closing. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stood at 4.88%, compared to 4.85% the day before. The trend of the Italian BTP rate goes against the trend of other European securities. The German Bund fell 3 basis points to 2.88 percent. Meanwhile, attention on our country remains high with the ratings from the rating agencies arriving and the government working on the budget law.

However, the entire bond segment in Europe is showing volatility in the wake of the increase in US yields, which have reached a 16-year high. The prospect of higher rates for longer is weighing heavily as operators carefully scrutinize the macro data to understand the future trend of the economic picture. There is great anticipation for tomorrow’s numbers from the US world of work.