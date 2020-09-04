Conceived as a means of self-defense, pepper spray is becoming an increasingly popular weapon for hooligans and robbers. But even greater concern is the use of pepper aerosols by minors – on September 2, a student from a Moscow school sprayed a caustic eye in an educational institution, five children were injured. Izvestia found out why gas canisters suddenly returned to fashion and what awaits those who use the special means for other purposes.

Around 13.30 on September 2, one of the students of the capital’s school, located on the street. Tolbukhin, sprayed gas in the classroom, after which five children needed medical assistance, reported Interfax. One student required hospitalization.

Photo: Izvestia / Mikhail Tereshchenko

This is not the first such story. Who is to blame for the fact that children use dangerous special equipment in resolving conflict situations with their peers? Of course, adults, who themselves set a bad example for the younger generation. On the same day, in the center of Moscow, unknown persons, spraying a stream of pepper gas in the man’s face, got hold of a large amount of money. A car enthusiast from Yaroslavl at the end of the summer applied a spray to the taxi driver. The fair sex does not lag behind men: two residents of Vladivostok tried to resolve the mutual conflict, again with the help of pepper gas.

Tear and pepper spray cans appeared in Russia about 30 years ago. In the dashing nineties, they were quite a popular means of self-defense, due to their affordable price, relative legality and fairly high efficiency. As the situation with street crime in the country improved, the popularity of spray cans faded away. But today they are in demand again.

Born by the “revolution”

The fashion for a half-forgotten remedy unexpectedly revived among the youth. Participants of all kinds of protest actions are showing particular interest in gas. But they use it not at all for self-defense, but, quite the opposite, to attack the police.

– It all started in Europe more than 10 years ago – student rallies, massive football fights. It is assumed that the constant participants in the riots, who felt the effect of the gas on their own skin, took it into service from foreign law enforcement officers. First of all, it was about the ultra-right and near-football “comrades”. By the way, the extremists then began to take an active interest in other special equipment of the security forces – tactical gloves with metal pads, various kinds of clubs, including those prohibited for civilian circulation. – says an operative engaged in the fight against extremists.

In Russia, participants in street protests in 2011–2013 in Moscow began using gas cans against law enforcement officers. Cases of gas spraying were recorded at Bolotnaya Square, Sakharov Avenue, Chistoprudny Boulevard and in other areas of the city.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Stringer

“A big problem was caused by those“ peaceful protesters ”who then used pepper gas on service horses. Sprayed a stream directly into the horse’s nostrils. Animals are very sensitive to pepper gas, there were serious consequences for them and, of course, for the rider. The horse drove sharply to the side – the former riot policeman told Izvestia.

Gradually, the use of aerosols against the security forces by the demonstrators began to be systemic. The fighters had to use gas protection during the suppression of riots. For example, on Pushkinskaya Square, the use of gas by one of the violators of the order caused a burn in the eye of an employee of the Russian Guard, wrote “Russian newspaper”.

– The use of gas during rallies is the signature of neo-Nazi organizations. Now in Russia they are quite effectively fighting, but in the neighboring countries of Europe, on the contrary, the Nazi movement flourished. Foreign right-wingers are integrated into the market of tactical knives, spray cans, special equipment, military equipment, they have well-established channels for the supply of such products to Russia, – says the source of “Izvestia” from the anti-extremist unit.

Cheap and fashionable

On the Internet, more often in closed groups, you can find information about conducting seminars with instructors on handling gas cartridges.

– One community that has a reputation for being right even runs free classes for women where they teach how to handle gas cans. – An expert on the market for self-defense means and tactical knives, who wished to remain anonymous, told Izvestia. According to him, today the cans have stepped forward in terms of quality.

– If earlier a person, spraying an aerosol, found himself in the affected area, today the distance has increased. The working distance is 1.5 m. Some manufacturers claim “sighting range” and efficiency in excess of 3 m. But this use requires practice. In German online stores, for example, for an additional € 2 to the cost of a gas cylinder, they will send a trainer – a cylinder with a safe training fluid, – says the interlocutor. There are even training grounds for practicing gas spraying on dummies.

Photo: Global Look Press / ImageSpace

According to the expert, the cost of domestically produced aerosol starts at 200 rubles. A product from the EU costs twice as much.

– Usually they buy together, so it is possible to bargain for free shipping. Such a balloon costs 350 rubles. This is relatively little money – says the market expert.

Defense or attack

Of course, some of the owners of spray cans are respectable citizens who are trying to protect themselves from trouble. But current police statistics clearly indicate that more and more buyers are acquiring cans for completely different purposes.

– We come across instructions from closed neo-Nazi forums. Their authors urge not to carry knives, brass knuckles with them, but to use aerosols. The police are powerless in front of such objects, he cannot be sent to a forensic scientist, unlike a knife. The balloon is inexpensive, they will take it away and okay, – says an expert on extremism. He notes that today, due to active propaganda on social networks, more and more teenagers are picking up aerosols with pepper and using them against others just to splash out aggression.

Photo: video screenshot

So, blogger Andrei Petrov in March posted a video on the social network in which he sprayed gas in the face of a neighbor who complained about him for breaking the silence , reported REN TV. Another blogger, by the way, a minor, posted a video on the Internet in August in which he sprayed gas in the face of another teenager. The footage, of course, could have been a production. Nevertheless, real police reports suggest that adolescents are actively implementing social media experiences.

What the law says

From the point of view of the law, pepper spray does not belong to a weapon and it cannot be classified as an item used as a weapon, says lawyer Irina Dyubina.

– The use of pepper spray can be regarded as petty hooliganism (Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), but not as a criminal offense (Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. – Izvestia). However, much depends on the degree of harm to health that may be caused to the victim. Actions committed in a state of necessary defense do not fall under administrative or criminal liability. But it is rather difficult to prove that the necessary defense took place, based on judicial practice. , – says Irina Dyubina.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

According to military doctor Aleksey Lyutykh, tear gas poses a real threat to the health of people with chronic diseases.