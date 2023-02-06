Spray on the 16-month-old daughter to hospitalize her: “possible postpartum depression”

The hypothesis put forward by the investigators is that he wanted his little daughter to be hospitalized. For this reason, a 29-year-old mother sprayed the deodorant powder spray on the body of the 16-month-old girl.

The woman took the child to various hospitals. But none of the doctors could understand what caused the rashes that the child had all over her body, especially on her arms and legs.

During the last hospitalization in Milan, the agents of the mobile team intervened on the case, alerted by the doctors. Thanks to the images of the cameras placed by the investigators, it was in fact possible to ascertain that the young mother sprayed the spray on the children’s body several times a day, triggering skin irritations.

The 29-year-old was arrested for aggravated abuse. It is not excluded that the woman may have psychiatric problems or that it is postpartum depression. Now we await the interrogation before the investigating judge, set for tomorrow 7 February 2023, to try to understand her motivations behind her gesture.