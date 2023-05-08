Home page World

Activists of the “last generation” spray a private plane on the BER airport site. Several people are arrested.

Berlin – Climate activists of the “last generation” continue to cause a stir in Berlin. Now the climate movement at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) has sprayed an airplane with orange paint. “While we take shorter showers and ride our bikes, private jets keep flying over our heads,” one activist tweeted. She also shared a photo of a sprayed plane.

According to the police, the environmental activists gained unauthorized access to the airport premises on Friday (May 5). At around 12.45 p.m., several people entered the airport premises and sprayed a stationary private aircraft on the runway, it was said.

Activists of the “Last Generation” invade BER Airport and spray-spray a private jet. © Jonas Gehring/imago

BER airport: climate adhesives spray private aircraft with paint

Footage of the action on Twitter shows a person wearing a safety vest riding a bicycle across the site. Shortly thereafter, security staff arrive. One of them grabs the fire extinguisher filled with paint and sprays an activist.

“We have provisionally arrested several people,” reported the federal police on Twitter, who said they were able to find the activists within 40 seconds. There were no effects on air traffic. Now it is being investigated for property damage and trespassing.

The State Criminal Police Office has since taken over the investigation. A police spokeswoman said a total of six people were taken into custody and two others were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The background to this is still unclear. Most recently, a climate activist received the harshest sentence of the “last generation” to date.

Climate activists invade airport premises: security staff sprays activist

How the activists gained access to the site was explained by the “Last Generation” in one communication himself. Supporters would have cut through a fence of the airport area with two wire cutters. Subsequently, “private jets were sprayed extensively with orange paint” in order to “protest against the excessive destruction of human livelihoods by the super-rich”. According to police investigations, only one plane was sprayed.

That wasn’t the only protest action by the climate movement on Friday. Activists blocked several streets in the capital. The police were on site with 270 emergency services to end the protests. At the same time, the officials repeatedly pointed out that they should remain calm and not intervene independently. In the past few weeks, there have also been attacks by passers-by on the climate stickers. Recently, a man threw himself on an activist in Berlin. (kas/dpa)