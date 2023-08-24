On the very first day of Gamescom 2023 the Future Games Show 2023. One of the announced games was SPRAWLwhich is surprisingly available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for €14.79 (with a 10% launch discount).

There official description reads: “SPRAWL is a retro hardcore FPS set in an endless cyberpunk megacity. Escape the walled city and face the sprawl’s militarized rule. Fueled by the blood of your enemies and a mysterious voice in your head, make your way to the spire to take down whatever is inside.”

We can expect a lot of high-paced action in dystopian settings with a cyberpunk edge. Tell us, are you interested?