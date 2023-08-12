An early pioneer: Lloyd ‘LTH’ Terborg. Lars Smook’s photo 1 Lloyd ‘LTH’ Terborg In the Netherlands, hip-hop is also primarily a hyper-local culture, which is mainly emerging in large cities. An early pioneer is Lloyd ‘LTH’ Terborg, which was already active in Amsterdam Southeast in 1980. He founded various groups and produced beats for pioneering MCs such as SugaCane, Rudeboy (later groundbreaking with Urban Dance Squad), Cheryl Lee & The T-Rebels, Charming Crew and LJ Fresh.

One of the primal b-boys was Paulo Nuñe. Photo Ton den Haan 2 Paulo Nunes In the early years of hip-hop culture, graffiti and breakdance were important eye-catchers. One of the primal b-boys was Paulo Nuñes, from Rotterdam. That city has a scene with a rich breakdance history, in which the leading International Breaking Event (IBE) and HipHopHuis, among others, are also rooted. The legendary Nuñes becomes world breakdance champion in Switzerland in 1984.



3 Holiday Rap The first worldwide rap hit from the Netherlands (just like the first major American rap hit, Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ from 1979) was received extremely critically in the scene itself. With their radio-friendly little ‘Holiday Rap’, centered around a sample of Madonna’s hit ‘Holiday’, MC Miker G & DJ Sven nevertheless scored a solid number 1 hit in the Netherlands and in countless other countries in 1986.

Rapper DEAMS in 2009. Andreas Terlaak's photo 4 Rap Attack In 1986, Rap Attack in the Vondelpark is the largest rap event in the Netherlands up to that point. The organizer is Norville Small, an Englishman living in Amsterdam who organizes the most important hip-hop parties of the first generation. One of the rappers who perform there is the Brabant pioneer Deams . At a time when rappers are on stage with entire crews, he is an early variant of the MC who only performs with a DJ.

All Star Fresh with Public Enemy (Chuck D and Professor Griff). 5 All Star Fresh Before rappers become the most visible, DJs are the stars of the scene. is in the Netherlands All Star Fresh one of the great pacemakers in the 1980s. At the end of the 1980s, he was the first DJ outside America to qualify for the finals of the World Supremacy Battle in New York. With King Bee he scored a big hit with ‘Back By Dope Demand’ and in 1990 he was the support act for Madonna in the Rotterdamse Kuip.

Photo Marcel Hemelrijk/ANP 6 Osdorp Posse The first crop of rappers in the Netherlands rap in English. There are MCs like Moonrunners beatboxer Blonnie B and the later very successful Def Rhymz, who rap in Dutch. But it is Osdorp Posse’s triumphal march that lays the foundation for a Dutch-language rap scene with countless releases on Saskia Slegers’ Djax labels and their own Ramp Records. Osdorp Posse receives the Pop Prize for it in 1995.



7 Speech water Also in 1995: the first Dutch-language rap single in the Top 10. With his smoothly flowing debut single ‘Spraakwater’, Extince from Oosterhout is at the basis of the enormous hit success of the generations after him. It is also the first single to appear on Top Notch, the record label of hip-hop spider-in-the-web Kees de Koning, which is growing into a market leader.

Rapper U-niq Andreas Terlaak's photo 8 Committee Gunmen In 1998, the influential Rotterdam rap group Postmen breaks with their debut documents the sales record for Dutch hip-hop albums. A year later the group wins the Pop Prize. Postmen, who mix English-language rap with reggae, are the linchpin of the leading hip-hop collective Committee Gunmen with U-niq, E-Life and Sonny D, among others, and perform on large, national festival stages, where hip-hop acts are hardly booked until then.

Photo Lex van Rossen 9 THC In the first half of the 2000s, rap group THC from Amsterdam-Noord (including Rocks, RBDjan, Zuen and Appa) was a driving force behind the success of both raw and melodic Dutch street rap, through classics such as ‘In De Noordside’, ‘ Catching a Bullet For You Mattie’ and ‘Do You Want to Know How It Feels’. The group is also pioneering in the way in which it binds a new, young target group online and independently.

Photo Ed Oudenaarden/ANP 10 Swollen In 2005, the BuitenWesten tour with headliners Opgezwolle and DuvelDuvel is a highlight of the collaboration between two leading and idiosyncratic rap crews, who have been giving Dutch-language quality rap an enormous artistic impulse for years. Thanks to overwhelming performances (with Typhoon, Kubus and Jawat as well) for a frenzied, swirling audience, they have considerably boosted the image of live rap in the Netherlands.



11 NewWave In 2015, a writing camp on Schiermonnikoog is the starting point of the New Wave project around emerging hip-hop talent from hip-hop label Top Notch. It will become the springboard of a new generation of rappers, which will prove to be the most successful to date, with acts such as figurehead Ronnie Flex, SFB, Jonna Fraser, Lil Kleine, Bokoesam and hit producer Jack $hirak. They have dominated the streaming figures in the Netherlands for years.

Photo Maartje Geels/ANP 12 Roselilah In April 2022, 25-year-old producer Roselilah from Utrecht will be the first Dutch woman to win a Grammy Award in the rap category for her contribution to the song 'Family Ties' by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. A year earlier, an album by rapper 21 Savage on which Roselilah participates is also nominated for a Grammy.