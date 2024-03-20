The FIA's stumble

Last December the International Automobile Federation had initiated an investigation into its compliance department regarding a alleged conflict of interest between the manager of an F1 team and a member of the FOM.

Despite the usual vagueness of the statement, the reference to spouses Toto and Susie Wolff seemed cleargiven the consequentiality with respect to the news released by Business F1 Magazine on the possible transfer of confidential information between the two. Toto Wolff is in fact team principal, CEO and co-owner of Mercedes, while Susie Wolff is the number one of the F1 Academy.

After the immediate outcry of all the F1 teams and Liberty Media, the FIA ​​reversed itself after just 48 hoursdeclaring that they had not identified the details for opening an investigation.

Susie Wolff on the attack

In the days following the incident, the Wolff spouses had hinted that they were considering legal action against the FIA, in defense of their integrity.

In the evening Susie Wolff confirmed that she had reported the FIA through social media: “I can confirm that Last March 4th I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French court in relation to the statement made about me by the FIA ​​last December. There has still been no transparency and no responsibilities have been clarified in relation to the conduct of the FIA ​​and its staff in this matter. I believe that today more than ever it is important to speak up, report bad behavior and make sure people are held accountable. While some may think that silence absolves them of responsibility, this is not the case.”