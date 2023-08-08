Spouses killed in the Brindisi area: the killer brother goes under house arrest. Other wills crop up

He returned home, under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, Cosimo Calò 84-year-old, the alleged self-confessed killer who has shot dead The brother Tonino70, and his wife Catherine Martucci, 64, last February 28 in Serranova, a hamlet of Carovigno, in the Brindisi area. Meanwhile, to deepen the mystery of the inheritance, a motive that would have led to the slaughter, i new wills popped upincluding the one written by the mother of the Calò brothers.



Cosimo Calò in the police car

The ordinance of transfer to home, issued by investigating judge Wilma Gilli, had been filed 15 days ago, but due to a technical delay Cosimo Calò had remained further in prison. Defended by lawyer Carmella Rome of the Brindisi court, on 7 August he returned home after confessing to the carabinieri of the Nor di San Vito dei Normanni on 8 March that he had shot Breda, his brother Tonino and his wife Caterina in cold blood, taking up a rifle . Although, from the first moment, the alleged killer has provided a number of alibi too weak for too strong a motive, all dismantled by the evidence in the hands of the investigators who have left no escape route for his theories.

“The intention was to kill Carmelo and not having found him, I knocked on the door of Tonino’s house, always carrying the loaded rifle with me” Cosimo Calò reported to the investigators who listened to him during the confession which lasted about four hours. Yes, his brother Carmelo who lives a few kilometers from him and who, in all likelihood, will no longer sleep peacefully knowing that the killer has returned home.

Cosimo Calò today appears slimmer: at least 15 kilos he lost during his stay in the Brindisi prison.

