Spouse interview | This is how Suzanne Innes-Stubb reacted to the first results: “Unbelievable”

Alexander Stubb's wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb does not yet know what she will do with her own career if her husband is elected president: “I have a big decision to make in the coming weeks.”

“Unbelievable”, said Suzanne Innes-Stubb shortly after the preliminary votes had been shown To Alexander Stubb a larger share of the votes than the rival candidate Pekka Haavisto.

At that time, less than 60 percent of the votes had been counted. Suzanne Innes-Stubb is the spouse of Stubb, the presidential candidate of the coalition.

Based on the early votes, Stubb's lead was big, but the game is still not clear.

“We still have to wait for the final results. But it looks really good,” Innes-Stubb said.

He was also asked about his first words to his spouse when the first results came.

“I don't remember,” Innes-Stubb laughed.

He said the weekend was peaceful. The night before, they had eaten a family dinner together with the children. Emily is 22 and Oliver 19 years. On Sunday, according to his wife, Stubb had been to the open house.

“A pretty quiet weekend,” Innes-Stubb described.

Innes-Stubb has not said in advance whether he would leave his job if Stubb is elected president. According to his story, he had not decided the matter in advance.

HS asked him about it again after Stubb's lead shown by preliminary votes. Innes Stubb repeated that she does not yet know what she is doing.

“I have a big decision to make in the coming weeks,” he said.

Innes-Stubb is currently working as the corporate responsibility manager of the lift company Kone.

Innes-Stubb's taxable income in 2022 was more than 200,000 euros per year. It is more than the president's salary, although no taxes are paid on the president's salary.

Stubb and Innes-Stubb once met at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. Innes-Stubb has studied languages ​​and law in both Britain and Belgium.

Innes-Stubb is from Britain. The name Innes refers to Scotland, and there is a clan of Innes in Scotland. However, neither Innes-Stubb himself nor his father have lived in Scotland, but Innes-Stubb's grandparents are from there.