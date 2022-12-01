Spotters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were among the employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) whose passes were blocked. This was announced on December 1 by Renat Karchaa, Advisor to the General Director of Rosenergoatom.

He stressed that there are only a few workers with blocked passes.

“By the way, among them are those who carried out aiming under the blows of Ukrainian artillery,” he said on air. Channel One.

In early October, the general director of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Igor Murashov, admitted to having links with the Ukrainian special services and was expelled to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, suggested that Murashov cooperated with the Security Service of Ukraine not out of good will, but because of constant blackmail.

Murashov was replaced by Yury Chernichuk as ZNPP General Director.

Since the beginning of September, representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, who monitor the safety at the station and record the shelling of the Ukrainian military.

Rogov stated that Kyiv tried to introduce its spies into the IAEA delegation under the guise of journalists.

ZNPP became the property of Russia after the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with Russia following a referendum. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the Zaporizhzhya NPP under Russian control by signing the corresponding decree.

