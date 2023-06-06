The famous Gumball 3000 will visit the Netherlands this year and we will tell you where and when you can see the entire circus.

There are plenty of supercar rallies these days, but the most prestigious of them all is, of course, the Gum ball 3000. If you really have too much money and you want to show it to the whole world, you participate in this. This results in a very colorful parade every year.

You may be horrified by this decadence, but as a spotter you naturally want to see this up close. You can do that this year, because the gumball Gumball 3000 visits the Netherlands again.

If you want to be there, you have to be June 12 (yes, that’s on a Monday) in our exceptionally car-friendly capital. In any case, the parade will pass the Hard Rock Hotel, near the Leidscheplein. The Gumballers party at night at AIR Amsterdam.

The colorful group departs from Bruges, where they enjoy lunch from 1 pm. From Bruges to Amsterdam is about three and a half hours drive at a normal pace, but it can of course also be done faster. You can probably expect the cars in the center of 010 from the end of the afternoon.

Not all participants are known yet, but at least a Bugatti Chiron Sport, a Countach and two Murciélago’s are participating. Shmee150 will also be there, with its AMG GT Black Series. At least two Dutch teams are participating, with a Ferrari 812 GTS and a Lamborghini Huracán STO.

If you want to see and hear all these cars, Amsterdam is the place to be the place to be. Or Bruges, for our Belgian readers.

Photo: @raoulkroes

This article Attention spotters: the Gumball 3000 is coming to the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Spotters #beware #Gumball #coming #Netherlands