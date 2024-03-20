The influencer Chiara Ferragni and her ex-husband Fedez are back together for the good of Leone. The couple's firstborn, in fact, celebrated his sixth birthday with the whole family

Family reunited, but separate photos. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they return together for an afternoon for Lion, on the occasion of his Sonic-themed birthday party. The Ferragnez eldest son has, in fact, turned six. Both father Federico and mother Chiara published images of the party they organized for him on Instagram. And there is no shortage of shots in which parents hug their children, even if separately.

On Tuesday 19 March 2024 all Ferragni family and all the Lucia family they gathered to celebrate Leone's sixth birthday. The organized party is themed around Sonic, the “alien” hedgehog with a blue coat that, apparently, little Leone really likes.

Just in the past few days Fedez news strips he had commented on the crisis they were going through. “I'm not interested in denying it. Everyone can think what they want, I have two fantastic children who are my priority. I don't want to do mud wrestling“.

And here they are, then, all gathered in the same room for celebrate little Leo who turns six. The parents together organized a party for him according to his wishes. The digital entrepreneur showed more details of the big day, from waking up in the morning to partying with family and friends.

The Milanese rapper, however, only posted a photo of himself hugging Leo and Victoria, with all the Sonic-themed setup behind it. And one in which you see the cake for the birthday of the first-born son.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez together for Leone, but separated in the photos

What immediately catches the eye is the fact that the two now exes no longer appear together in photographs, even on the occasion of official birthday photos.

And we don't even know who was present, since neither Chiara Ferragni's mother or sisters nor Fedez's parents have posted updates regarding the party.