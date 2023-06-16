Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/15/2023 – 22:48

Fazenda Santa Margarida, from Campinas, in the interior of the State, defined this Thursday, the 15th, that the show of the sertanejo singer Gusttavo Lima, which was scheduled to take place there, on the 21st of July, will be transferred to Shopping Parque Dom Peter, in the same city.

The change of address was motivated by the fact that the farm, located in the district of Joaquim Egídio (east region of Campinas), was banned after four people died of spotted fever recently after attending a party there on May 27th.

According to the statement from Fazenda Santa Margarida, the musical presentation will be maintained for July 21, the original date of the event, at 8 pm. The note points out that ticket sales will continue “under the same conditions” as before the ban, and that all tickets already sold are valid for the new space.

On Tuesday, the 13th, the city hall of Campinas prohibited the space from hosting other events on suspicion that the place was the focus of an outbreak of spotted fever that had already killed four people, including a 16-year-old teenager. All the victims attended the same event, Feijoada do Rosa, on May 27.

A week later, the event house hosted the concert by singer Seu Jorge, on June 3rd. After identifying the outbreak, the recommendation is that everyone who was there on both dates should seek a doctor if they begin to experience symptoms of the disease.

At the moment, two women who were at Fazenda Santa Margarida, one 40 years old and who attended the party on May 27th, and another 38 years old, who went to Seu Jorge’s show on June 3rd, are hospitalized. The causes of her patients’ illness are still being investigated.

The farm says that it complies with the determinations of the Campinas city hall regarding the measures adopted to identify possible new cases among regulars and prevent future occurrences.

In the statement, the events house also says that the documentation for the space is in “compliance with all legal requirements”, and that the team remains in contact with the Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa) of the City of Campinas to adopt measures of safety. prevention against Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Cases

– 36-year-old woman from São Paulo. She died on June 8 – case confirmed;

– Man aged 42, from Jundiaí. Died June 8 – confirmed;

– 28-year-old woman from Hortolândia. Died June 8 – confirmed;

– 16-year-old teenager from Campinas. Died June 13 – confirmed;

– 40-year-old woman from Hortolândia. She remains hospitalized – under investigation;

These five people above attended Fazenda Santa Margarida on May 27th.

– 38-year-old woman from Campinas. She is still hospitalized – under investigation. She attended event at the same farm on 3 June.























