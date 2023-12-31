New Year's Eve is coming, so that means: champagne!

This evening the champagne will bubble profusely again, so we thought that would be a good moment to put the color champagne in the spotlight. This is a paint color that radiates exclusivity and class, without being flashy. Or you can call it an old-fashioned color…

Anyway, we delved into the Autoblog Spots archives again and put together a list of beautiful champagne-colored cars. Here we go.

Bentley Continental GTC

Spotter: @toyotafortuner

A car that looks particularly good in a champagne color is the Bentley Continental. The brown hood and beige interior complete it. The owner had to pay €359,240 for it.

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

Spotter: @evdsupercars

Some Ferraris should not be ordered in Rossa Corsa and the 612 Scaglietti is one of them. This car should have a stylish color, that's how it goes. Grigio Ingrid, for example, a chic champagne-like color.

Porsche 928 S

Spotter: @toyotafortuner

You hardly ever see new Porsches in a champagne color anymore, but you do regularly encounter this color on older Porsches, under the name Platinum Metallic. That is the color you see on this 928 and also on the 928 from Risky Business.

Jaguar E Type

Spotter: @tintin

Champagne (under whatever name) is a classic color, so a classic car should not be missing from this list. This Dutch Jaguar E-Type is the epitome of class in this color.

Audi R8 V10 Spyder

Spotter: @thomcarspotter

The Audi R8 is a car that you might not have expected on this list, but that is what makes it fun. Such a chic color suits the R8 darn well, especially in combination with silver-colored rims.

Mercedes Maybach S 600 Pullman

Drinking champagne in the back of a champagne-colored car: that's possible in this Mercedes-Maybach S 600 Pullman. You never see this ultimate version of the S-Class in the Netherlands, but ASV had one in a matching color.

Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf

Spotter: @freddythedegoe

Finally, a very exclusive champagne-colored car: the Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf. Only 200 copies of this beautiful British top sedan were built, costing a million each. Naturally, such a car requires a chic color.

This was our selection. Have you spotted a beautiful champagne-colored car yourself (or something else)? We look forward to seeing your photos appear on Autoblog Spots, also in 2024!

