From: Victoria Krumbeck

Ridges or spots on the fingernails are normal to a certain extent. However, in some cases they can also indicate disease.

Frankfurt – Proper care of fingernails is the first step towards healthy nails. UV varnishes are particularly popular because of their longevity on fingernails – but UV radiation poses dangers and can promote the development of certain types of cancer. On the other hand, a specific finger test can help Detecting lung cancer early. Regularly observing whether and how fingernails change is important in order to also Diseases to recognize.

Spots and grooves on the fingernails – How to recognize diseases

Discoloration or spots on the nails are usually harmless. This applies, for example, to white, cloudy spots, as Dr. Silke Hofmann, head of the Wuppertal Dermatology Center and press spokesperson for the German Dermatological Society (DDG), explained to AOK. A blue-red coloring of the nail often indicates a bruise caused by an injury. Nail polish can also lead to discoloration, which is why it is advisable to use a base coat before painting the nails in a bright color.

Fingernails can reveal a lot about your health. Spots or grooves can even indicate illnesses. © Ian Iankovskii/IMAGO

However, if the discoloration does not grow out, it is advisable to consult a doctor. In the worst case it could be skin cancerIf you notice yellow or dark brown spots on your nails, you should also consult an expert, as these discolorations could indicate a bacterial infection or nail fungus.

Detecting nail fungus: discoloration and peeling nails

A sign of nail fungus is a yellowish or brownish discoloration of the nail that spreads from the tip of the nail. If the discoloration spreads further towards the cuticle, this is probably an indication of a nail fungus infection. In addition, the end of the nail can separate from the nail bed and a crumbly horny mass can form underneath. If the nail is thickened, even more crumbly mass could accumulate under the nail. If more than two-thirds of the nail is affected, tablets are the only solution for treatment. A lighter infection can be treated with a special nail polish.

Grooves on the fingernails can indicate diseases

As you get older, longitudinal grooves can appear in your nails. Often they are just a sign of a dry nail plate, which can be caused by frequently using nail polish remover or washing dishes without gloves. Silke Hofmann recommends drinking plenty of fluids and using creams with urea to moisturize dry nails.

According to the Pharmacy Review However, they could also indicate a circulatory disorder or a skin disease. Cross-grooves or ridged nails indicate that nail growth has been disturbed, possibly due to an infection, chemotherapy or poisoning.

Detecting fingernail diseases: deficiency symptoms possible

A strongly curved fingernail, also called a watch glass nail, can indicate a heart or lung disease, such as the Pharmacy Review The oxygen supply to fingers and nails deteriorates when organ functions decline. Spoon nails, in which the nail plate sinks inwards and the edge protrudes upwards, can be caused by intensive contact with water. However, they could also indicate iron deficiency.

Disclaimer The information provided in this article is no substitute for consulting a doctor. Only specialists can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

However, brittle nails do not necessarily indicate a deficiency, as Dr. Silke Hofmann emphasizes. Although this could certainly be a consequence, patients would usually have other symptoms such as hair loss or cracked corners of the mouth. Brittle or splintering nails are often the result of dehydration. Nail hardeners could help here. (vk)