More than wrinkles could stains. In fact, dark pigmentations on the face “age more than wrinkles, and untreated skin from a qualitative point of view shows age much more”. Expert word. Speaking is Emanuele Bartoletti, president of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime), whose national congress is underway in Rome, who reminds Adnkronos Salute of the causes of spots and the treatments used by specialists to fight and erase them. “Most of the spots are solar lentigo, due to bad or excessive exposure to the sun, which appear above all in the most photo-exposed areas, therefore the face, décolletage and back of the hands. Spots that can be treated with lasers, depigmenting products and peeling, but the the first rule – he warns – must be that of the sunscreen in summer and in winter”.

Among the main treatments, made increasingly innovative by technology and research, is the use of lasers: “these are Q-Switched lasers – he explains – which have the characteristic of supplying a large amount of energy in a very short time brief. These lasers have brown as their ‘target’, because each wavelength has a reference color as its objective. And the energy given in such a short time manages to hit the pigment without transferring the heat, and therefore the damage, to the surrounding tissues: it breaks down the melanin which is slowly eliminated, with excellent results.Often the spots disappear, sometimes they are reduced but – he warns – be careful because once they are sent away, they must not be returned, and therefore the sunscreen is essential. Sometimes they come back and it’s good to do an annual ‘coupon'”.

In addition to the laser “we have depigmenting substances, which obviously must be prescribed by the aesthetic doctor after an ad hoc visit, which essentially have a maintenance function as well as a mild correction. Finally, peelings, such as trichloroacetic acid, capable of giving the skin a unique luminosity, but that being an important peeling, in the sense that it gives exfoliation, it must be done exclusively by the aesthetic doctor.There are also combined peelings, or more substances together that have a more diluted action over time – he explains – they must be used for everything a year and give good results, especially on melasma, that diffuse pigmentation that often occurs after pregnancy, due to antibiotic therapy or hormonal alterations, and which is the most difficult to treat”.