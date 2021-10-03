After 16 years in power, succeeding a leader like Angela Merkel is not going to be an easy task for whoever takes over. Probably the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, until now Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance in Merkel’s own government, if he achieves his desired tripartite coalition with Greens and Liberals, something that is being negotiated these days after the results of the German elections, in the that the ecological question has been very present.

In this edition of Frontline we talk about the succession of the long-lived German Chancellor, the legacy she leaves, what post-Merkel Germany will be like and the state of the negotiations to reach a new coalition that governs the locomotive of Europe.

We discuss this topic with our guests:

– Luisa Corradini, French correspondent for the newspaper ‘La Nación’ who has just arrived from covering the elections in Germany.

– Enric Bonet, correspondent for the newspapers ‘Público’, ‘Avui’ and ‘Contexto’.

– And from Berlin, our correspondent, Sergio Correa.